When does the Iron Banner go live in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph

The Iron Banner is one of the most coveted PvP activities in Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph. Organized by Lord Saladin, a.k.a. Valus Forge, this is a week-long activity found within the Crucible in the game.

During the Season of the Risen, Crow killed a Psion. To make up for the mistake and keep their alliance intact, Lord Saladin offered his life in exchange for Crow’s. While Caitl did spare his life, Lord Saladin was absorbed into her war council and assumed the title of Bracus Forge. Although he did make his way to the rank of Valus, the Iron Banner has since then turned into an event that occurs twice during every season.

How to Participate in the Iron Banner during Destiny 2 Season of the Seraph

Starting on January 3, you will be able to participate in the Iron Banner in Destiny 2. The activity is scheduled to go live after the weekly reset. This season, there’s a new mode known as Fortress, as per the latest TWAB. Over the past few seasons, you’ve been facing other Guardians in the quest for glory. However, in the Fortress game mode, Caitl and her troops will be involved in some capacity as well. It’s hard to assume the nature of their involvement, but rest assured that the Cabal won’t be innocent bystanders while you Guardians battle it out!

The Iron Banner is a limited-time event in the game. You won’t have to do anything extra to participate in this event. When the event is active, you will come across Valus Forge at the Tower itself. All you need to do is go ahead and talk to him. That should trigger the quest related to the Iron Banner. At least this is how it’s been happening in the previous seasons.

Truth be told, you don’t technically need to pick up the quest in order to participate in the Iron Banner. You can just visit the Crucible node and launch the Iron Banner from there. Acquiring the quest will just give you access to additional rewards in the game.

Given that Pulse Rifles have been dominating the PvP meta in Destiny 2, the Revision Zero might come in handy when you’re pushing back the enemy lines in the Iron Banner. If that’s not enough, you could consider taking the Xenophage along with you as well.

- This article was updated on December 30th, 2022