All Known Characters in God of War: Ragnarok

God of War: Ragnarok will feature most of the characters from the previous game itself. The story for the same will pick up from after the events of God of War (2018). Since it’s a brand new game, there are bound to be new characters involved, but we don’t know all of them just yet.

Here is a quick rundown of all the known characters that you will come across in Ragnarok.

List of All Characters Present in God of War: Ragnarok

Although the game hasn’t gone live yet, rumors about the character list in God of War Ragnarok are already running wild. Based upon the information available so far, the following characters will be seen in the game:

Kratos : The main protagonist of the series.

: The main protagonist of the series. Atreus : Son of Kratos, also known as Loki.

: Son of Kratos, also known as Loki. Mimir : The Norse God of Wisdom and Knowledge. He appears as just a head in the game.

: The Norse God of Wisdom and Knowledge. He appears as just a head in the game. Thor : The Norse God of Lightning and Thunder.

: The Norse God of Lightning and Thunder. Tyr : The Norse God of War.

: The Norse God of War. Odin : The King of Asgard, also the Norse God of War. His sons are Odin and Tyr.

: The King of Asgard, also the Norse God of War. His sons are Odin and Tyr. Freya : Mother of Baldur and the Goddess of Love, Magic, and Death.

: Mother of Baldur and the Goddess of Love, Magic, and Death. Angrboda : Wife of Loki, and the mother to his children, Fenrir and Jormungandr.

: Wife of Loki, and the mother to his children, Fenrir and Jormungandr. Durlin: The second of his kind. He carries a purple squidopus on his shoulder, which is the mix of a squid and an octopus!

The second of his kind. He carries a purple squidopus on his shoulder, which is the mix of a squid and an octopus! Brok and Sindri : The dwarves from the previous God of War game. It’s believed that they’ve made the Leviathan axe and Mjolnir.

: The dwarves from the previous God of War game. It’s believed that they’ve made the Leviathan axe and Mjolnir. Fenrir : Loki and Angrboda’s child, who also happens to be a giant wolf.

: Loki and Angrboda’s child, who also happens to be a giant wolf. Jormungandr : The World Serpent, who is also Loki and Angrboda’s child.

: The World Serpent, who is also Loki and Angrboda’s child. Skoll and Hati : The two sons of Fenrir.

: The two sons of Fenrir. Speki and Svanna: The two female wolves who pull Kratos and Atreus’ sled in the game.

If you’ve played the previous game, then you will recognize most of the characters on this list. Not much is known about the storyline in this installment. however, you will be able to visit all of the nine realms in Nordic mythology. This will be the first time we’ll get to see the realms of Asgard, Vanaheim, and Svartalfheim. Ragnarok is also set to receive a huge upgrade in terms of the enemies, mechanics, and overall environment when compared to the previous games in the series.

God of War Ragnarok will be available on November 9, 2022, on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2022