All Left 4 Dead 2 Weapons, Ranked Tier List

Left 4 Dead 2 has tons of weapons to choose from and to use against the endless waves of zombies. With guns, melee weapons, and throwables, there are various ways to slaughter your way through the dead. With that said, some weapons are more effective than others and will have you surviving longer. Considering this game still has a fan base, due to backward compatibility and availability on Steam, we wanted to look at all the weapons available in Left 4 Dead 2 and put them on a ranked tier list so players can last as long as possible.

Ranking all Weapons in Left 4 Dead 2

Below you will find a tier list featuring all the weapons, ranking from S tier down to C. We will also go in-depth on why we believe those weapons fit into their specific tiers.

Tier Weapons S SPAS-12, Automatic Shotgun, SCAR, SG522, Hunting Rifle, Military Sniper Rifle, AK47. A Magnum, Pump Action Shotgun, Chrome Shotgun, MP5, M16, M60 LMG, Grenade Launcher. B Guitar, Baseball Bat, Cricket Bat, Golf Club, Nightstick, Frying Pan, Machete, Katana, Fire Axe, Chainsaw, Pitchfork. C Pistols, Scout, AWP, Shovel, Molotov Cocktail, Uzi, Silenced SMG, Pipe Bomb, Bile Bomb,

S Tier

These weapons are the best and will have you killing even the most challenging zombies in the game. Some huge standouts are the AK-47, a classic weapon in almost any shooter game, and the hunting rifle. These guns pack a tremendous punch and feature quick reload speeds, pinpoint accuracy, and large magazines leading to minimal reloading. Also, almost every weapon here has a high fire rate, which is the most important when you have 50-plus zombies in your sights.

A Tier

You will find yourself safe if you have these weapons in your hand. They are less efficient than S ranking due to lower reload speeds and fire rates. They all pack a considerable punch, especially the grenade launcher that will help you clear out an entire room, making a clear path to make a quick exit.

B Tier

Here you will find many melee weapons, considering they are all equal. Melee is a secondary option in Left 4 Dead, making it less essential, bringing them down to a lower tier. Don’t worry, though, as these could get you out of a tough pinch if you find yourself out of ammo or cornered in a room, especially the Katana or Fire Axe. Resorting to melee isn’t the worst-case scenario in this game, and these weapons prove it.

C Tier

This is when weapons start to look bad, and you are better off avoiding them if you can. The accuracy is not very good, especially with the Scout and AWP Bolt-Action Sniper Rifle, and can lead you to miss tons of shots, leading to running out of ammo or, even worse, getting killed. It also doesn’t help that they are slow to fire. You will also find all throwables here, mainly because you can only have one at a time, and they aren’t worth it due to that fact.

Left 4 Dead 2 is available now on Xbox 360, PC and backward compatibility.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023