All Madden NFL 24 Last Gen vs Current Gen Differences

Madden 24 is the latest edition in the long-running franchise, and you may be wondering if you should get it on your last-gen console. Sometimes specific modes don’t make it on the last generation of consoles, ruining the game experience overall. In this article, we’ll take a look at the critical differences between last gen and current-gen consoles for Madden 24

All Last Gen and Current Gen Differences for Madden 24

Simply put, the last gen consoles are getting overlooked for Madden 24. Significant differences exist between the last and current gen; you can find all of them below.

Madden 24 Features Last Gen Current Gen All game modes No Yes Fast loading times No Yes Crossplay No Yes FieldSENSE No Yes Sapien technology No Yes Superstar: Showdown No Yes Superstar: The League No Yes

As you can see, the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 are getting the short end of the stick for Madden 24. This Madden arguably has the biggest differences between last and current gen that we have seen in quite some time, and it’s a testament to the fact that developers are moving on from previous generations and focusing more on the new consoles.

Should You Buy Madden 24 on Last Gen Consoles?

Without the new technology and being able to play Superstar Mode, buying the latest Madden on older consoles is almost pointless, as it will feel like you’re replaying Madden 23 all over again. Sapien Technology aims to make the tackling and all other movements on the field the most realistic out of all the other Maddens, and not being able to experience that would be a waste of money.

More importantly, you won’t be able to play Superstar Mode on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. Superstar is the return of the fan-favorite mode that was removed from previous iterations of the game, and it allows you to create a character and raise them to stardom to become a Hall of Famer. It offers a deep progression system, and having that stripped away from you negates the reason to spend a whole $70 for the game on an older console.

If you’re a die-hard Madden fan, it may be time to finally make the leap and purchase a current-gen console. The reason is that Madden 24 is a sign that future Maddens will follow the same formula, where it will be significantly worst on last-generation consoles.

