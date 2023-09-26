All MK1 Invasion Klues and Solutions

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Mortal Kombat 1‘s Invasion Mode challenges you to make it to the end of a board-game-like map by completing various challenges to unlock new paths forward. While winning most of these challenges boils down to defeating one or more opponents, some have more specific win conditions that can be deduced by decoding scrambled word puzzles known as “Klues.” Here’s how to solve every Klue in Mortal Kombat Invasions.

How to Solve All Klues in Mortal Kombat 1

“Klue” challenges are one of the many roadblocks you will encounter as you go through Mortal Kombat 1‘s Invasions Mode. Completing these challenges will unlock hidden paths that will allow you to find hidden secrets or progress to the end, so it’s always worth it to take the time to solve them. Every Klue assumes the form of a scrambled word puzzle, so you can solve them by plugging the puzzle into a word descrambler website or using your deductive reasoning skills to hash out the solution.

Here is the solution to every Klue in Mortal Kombat 1’s Invasion Mode. Remember that many Klue challenges require you to utilize specific playable combatants, Kameo fighters, and talisman effects. Be ready to swap up your loadout as needed.

ESDORYT TEH DWLOR

To solve the “ESDORYT TEH DWLOR” Klue in Fengjian Village, you must equip Cryax as your Kameo fighter and use his Kameo Fatality to end the fight. Cryax’s Fatality combo is Right, Left, Right, and R1.

Ready!!!

To solve the “Toasty!!!” Klue, in Sun Do Festival, you need to equip Scorpion as your Kameo fighter and use one of his Fatalities to finish off your foe. Scorpion’s Kameo Fatality combo is Down, Up, down, and R1. You can also complete this challenge by playing as Scorpion and using one of his two Fatalities.

Related: How to Get Bi Juan in Mortal Kombat 1 | Sub Zero Dia de Muertos Costume Guide

AMNISLTA4

You must use a Talisman four times during the battle to solve the “AMNISLTA4” Klue in Sun Do Festival. You should already have a talisman equipped, so use whichever one you think compliments your playstyle and spam it.

Flipping Out

To solve the “Flipping Out” Klue in Tarkatana Colony, change your character’s stance twenty times during the match. This can be done by playing characters who can change their fighting stance, like Johnny Cage or Liu Kang, and pressing the L2 trigger. Do this twenty times during the fight to complete the challenge.

DEDAERHT

To solve the “DEDAERHT” Klue in Tarkatana Colony, you must play Ashrah and use her second Fatality to end the fight. The button combination for Ashrah’s second Fatality is Down, Down, Right, Circle.

Another Test Subject

To solve the “Another Test Subject” Klue in Shang Tsung’s Laboratory, you must play as Shang Tsung and use his second Fatality to end the battle. To whip out Shang Tsung’s second Fatality, press Right, Down, Left, Triangle.

Related: Mortal Kombat 1 DLC Roadmap: Omni-Man, Homelander, and Peacemaker Release Dates

Brutal Ways

To solve the “Brutal Ways” Klue in Shang Tsung’s Laboratory, you must finish the match using your player character’s Brutality. Brutalities are slightly toned-down versions of the character’s Fatality, and their button combinations are never more than two inputs long. You can quickly look up your character’s Brutality by pausing the game and scrolling through the “Move Set” menu.

Quackx10

To solve the “Quackx10” Klue in Living Forest, you must duck ten times during the match. The title of this Klue is a clever nod to older Mortal Kombat games, where ducking produced a sound eerily similar to a duck quacking.

NOMED RENNI

To solve the “NOMED RENNI” Klue in Living Forest, you need to equip Sareena as your Kameo Fighter and use her “Inner-Demon” Fatality to finish off your opponent. To use Sareena’s Inner-Demon Fatality, click Down, Down, and R1.

ERTECA AOSCH

To solve the “ERTECA AOSCH” Klue in Fire Temple, you must finish the bout with one of Havik’s Fatalities. The combination of Havik’s first Fatality is down, Right, Down, and Circle, while the combination of his second is Right, Left, down, and Triangle.

Use The Element That Brings Life

To solve the “Use The Element That Brings Life” Klue in Fire Temple, you must use one of Rain’s Fatalities to close the match. The combination of Rain’s first Fatality is Down, Down, Left, and Circle. The combo for his second is Down, Right, Left, and X.

- This article was updated on September 26th, 2023