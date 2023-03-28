All New Enemies in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image: Nintendo

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom doesn’t just have new features to experience but it also adds a vast range of new enemies. Before you decide to make the purchase of the game you may want to know about every new enemy there actually is. This article will take you through all of the new enemies in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Every New Enemy in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Construct

These are floating stone enemies that have light-green energy flowing around their arms and body. With one core central eye area: they are brilliantly designed to generate interest from the player. These seem to not take too much damage to destroy so they are likely one of the lower enemies that you will encounter during your playthrough.

New Variant of Talus

There has been a spotting of a different kind of Talus making their way to the game. Talus were included in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. We have counted them as a new enemy because of this new variant which will no doubt be an interesting encounter for players.

Three-Headed Gleeok, Staldra, or Dragon

Image: Nintendo

Seen within one of the trailers, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice a Staldra-like creature walking along a decaying bridge. With fire spurting out of the top of its three heads, this seems to be a very high-powered enemy indeed. Time will tell what this enemy actually is — there is a chance it is simply a dragon creature.

Larger (Bruiser-type) Bokoblin

Image: Nintendo

There are no details on what the name of this Bokoblin is yet but it looks to be a much buffer version of the regular Bokoblins. Many RPG games tend to have a version of this type of enemy where there is a much larger variant of the normal kind so it is nice to see another addition. Whether you are planning to take a stealthy route or a head-on-attack route it will be worth keeping an eye out for these.

Bat-Like Flying Enemy

Image: Nintendo

A new flying enemy also is added to Tears of the Kingdom. This specific enemy which looks close to a bat or a wyvern can even be seen carrying a Bokoblin at one point. If you are looking for some extra target practice then these creatures will be the new dream for you.

Possible ReDead Enemy

Image: Nintendo

Fans of The Legend of Zelda series were quick to notice what looked like a ReDead in one of the trailers. Seen to the right-hand side of the image above, a mask-wearing enemy is bent over about to look up. It is highly likely to be a ReDead of some kind and people are very interested to find out even more about this creature. Originally they were in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time.

Overall, there are plenty of exciting new enemies for you to battle against in Tears of the Kingdom when you are ready for it.

