Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 features a brand new island with new POIs to explore as well as new NPCs. In Fortnite, NPCs can sell you weapons, reveal the next ring like one of the best Augments, and be hired to fight with you. Here are all the NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

All NPC Locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

There are many NPCs scattered across all of the many POIs and landmarks in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Here are all the NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1:

Aura – North of Brutal Bastion in the factory building on the coast

– North of Brutal Bastion in the factory building on the coast Evie – South of Shattered Slabs in the blue home

– South of Shattered Slabs in the blue home Frozen Fishsticks – West of Brutal Bastion near the top of the lake

– West of Brutal Bastion near the top of the lake Frozen Red Knight – Center of Brutal Bastion

– Center of Brutal Bastion Omega Knight – In the village southwest of Slappy Shores

– In the village southwest of Slappy Shores Princess Felicity Fish – At the top of the watchtower southwest of The Citadel

– At the top of the watchtower southwest of The Citadel Raptorian The Brave – East of Shattered Slabs just across the river

– East of Shattered Slabs just across the river Neymar Jr. – On a soccer field northeast of Slappy Shores

– On a soccer field northeast of Slappy Shores Scrapknight Jules – South of Faulty Splits

– South of Faulty Splits Helsie – In the forest northwest of Faulty Splits

– In the forest northwest of Faulty Splits Joni The Red – On a farm southwest of Frenzy Fields

– On a farm southwest of Frenzy Fields Snowheart – Inside the mountain east of Breakwater Bay

– Inside the mountain east of Breakwater Bay Sunflower – Center of Frenzy Fields

– Center of Frenzy Fields Surrr Burger – Center of Anvil Square

– Center of Anvil Square Wild Card – Shattered Slabs

There are 15 NPCs in total so far in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. Each one offers something different so be sure to visit them all and see what they have. Hopefully, some of these NPC skins will become available through a future Battle Pass, but for now, you can look forward to getting the Hulk skin.

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on December 5th, 2022