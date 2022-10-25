We are less than a week away from Halloween and Overwatch 2 players could not be more excited. In celebration of the spookiest week of the year, the game’s Halloween Terror event is now live. But how can you get all of the skins and cosmetics available as part of Overwatch’s 2 first Halloween Terror event? Now, to answer that and more, as well as to allow you to get all of the skins and cosmetics available as part of the event, here are all the Overwatch 2 Halloween 2022 skins and cosmetics and how to get them.

All Overwatch 2 Halloween 2022 Skins and Cosmetics and How to Get Them

Overall, the event will feature the debut of two new skins, Witch for Kiriko and Executioner for Junker Queen. The former of which comes accompanied by a new name card and weapon charm, as well as a new set of both player and highlight intros. The Witch Kiriko bundle, as well as the Executioner skin, can be acquired in the game’s store for 2600 and 1900 Overwatch Coins respectively. All previous Halloween skins have also returned as part of the event.

You can check out all the unlockable items available as part of the event below, as well as how to unlock each of them:

Jack-O Lantern Weapon Charm: Complete 13 Junkerstein challenges.

Complete 13 Junkerstein challenges. Our Tale Begins Voice line (Reinhardt): Complete Wrath of the Bride in any difficulty.

Complete Wrath of the Bride in any difficulty. Zomnic Graffiti Spray: Complete Wrath of the Bride on Hard.

Complete Wrath of the Bride on Hard. Hasta la Muerte Spray: Complete Wrath of the Bride with a score of more than 10,000.

Complete Wrath of the Bride with a score of more than 10,000. Nightfall Over Adlersbrunn name card: Complete Wrath of the Bride with 4 different heroes.

Complete Wrath of the Bride with 4 different heroes. Zomnics Under the Moon voice line (Ashe): Destroy a total of 15 Shock-Tires on Wrath of the Bride.

Destroy a total of 15 Shock-Tires on Wrath of the Bride. Bodies to Bag voice line (Junker Queen): Defeat 35 bosses on Wrath of the Bride.

Defeat 35 bosses on Wrath of the Bride. Scry Some More voice line (Kiriko): Disturb the guest while in the tavern during Wrath of the Bride.

Disturb the guest while in the tavern during Wrath of the Bride. Tarot Reading voice line (Kiriko): Witness all Banshee moments in a single run of Wrath of the Bride.

Witness all Banshee moments in a single run of Wrath of the Bride. Never Cross the Bride voice line (Sombra): Strike a pose with the bride during her introduction in Wrath of the Bride.

Strike a pose with the bride during her introduction in Wrath of the Bride. It’s Always the Widow voice line (Sojourn): Uncover the fate of terror past during the event.

Overwatch’s 2 Halloween Terror 2022 event is set to run from October 25 to November 9, 2022. It’s important to point out that, apart from the new exclusive arcade mode Junkenstein’s Revenge: Wrath of the Bride, the event also features the return of the original Junkenstein’s Revenge co-op stage.

You can currently play Overwatch 2 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 25th, 2022