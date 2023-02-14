All Playable Characters in Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society

Image: NIS America

Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society characters offer a lot of flair and help in battle. This title is a dungeon-crawler RPG where the main character, Eureka, has been tasked with exploring the labyrinth. Eureka is up against treasure hunters, investigators, thieves, and others as she attempts to collect all the Curio d’art pieces. Players can build a team with various characters to develop their strategy for defeating the creatures within. Each facet has strengths and weaknesses to manage in order to create a well-balanced group.

All Party Members in Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society

This game is the predecessor to Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk. In this mysterious adventure, Eureka accepts a job with Madame Marta to find the Curios. Madame Marta sends puppet soldiers with Eureka to help her. Each puppet offers support as either a DPS, stunner, support, tank, or jack of all trades.

When you choose who will accompany Eureka in her exploration, you will create a team of up to 40 puppet soldiers from within eight different classifications. These will not all be available immediately. There are customizations available for their looks, growth as they level, personality, and more. Among these options is the ability to select a male and female within each facet.

Here are all of the facets in Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society:

Wonder Corsair

Shinomashira

Theatrical Star

Famyu Seeker

Aster Crow

Peer Fortress

Magia Maid

Rapid Venator

It does take time to create more puppets to fight alongside Eureka. Players won’t be able to fill all 15 spots immediately. Once you get through enough of the game and play with purchasing the right things in the shop, you’ll soon have your dream team put together. Have fun adjusting the customization options available for the Labyrinth of the Galleria: The Moon Society characters and see how choosing different growth options, personalities, and puppet combinations can alter your experience for replayability.

