All Plort Types in Slime Rancher 2 Explained

As you make your way around the bright and beautiful lands of Rainbow Island, you’re bound to come across plenty of different plorts in Slime Rancher 2. You’ll want to make sure that you’re grabbing and holding onto as many of these as possible, so you’ll have an opportunity to get rich quickly, especially if you’re farming for plorts.

But, with all of the new additions to the Slime catalog this year, there are plenty of new types of plorts for players to find, so let’s dive right in and see what is available as you start your adventures with Beatrice in Slime Rancher 2!

All Plorts In Slime Rancher 2

When making your way through all of the new lands that are available to you, you’re bound to come across some plorts in the wild, or you may have a ranch full of Slimes that are producing them at a rapid rate. As you find all types of new Slimes in the game, make sure that you’re keeping track of what they produce, so you can cash in at the end of the day. Here are all of the Plort types available in the game so far.

Plort Name Slime Type (Location) Angler Plort Angler Slime (Ember Valley) Batty Plort Batty Slime (Starlight Strand/Ember Valley Caves) Boom Plort Boom Slime (Ember Valley Caves) Cotton Plort Cotton Slimes (Rainbow Fields/Ember Valley) Crystal Plort Crystal Slime (Starlight Strand) Fire Plort Fire Slime (Ember Valley Caves) Flutter Plort Flutter Slime (Starlight Strand) Honey Plort Honey Slime (Starlight Strand) Hunter Plort Hunter Slime (Starlight Strand) Phosphor Plort Phosphor Slime (Anywhere/Night Time) Pink Plort Pink Slimes (Rainbow Fields/Ember Valley) Puddle Plort Puddle Slime (Ember Valley) Ringtail Plort Ringtail Slime (Starlight Strand/Ember Valley) Rock Plort Rock Slime (Starlight Strand/Ember Valley) Tabby Plort Tabby Slime (Rainbow Fields)

Slime Rancher 2 is available now on Xbox Series X|S and PC.