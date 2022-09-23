How To Defeat Tarr Slimes In Slime Rancher 2

As you roam the lands of Slime Rancher 2, you may come across some devious little slimes at night, called Tarr Slimes. While you may not be able to add them to your ranch, due to their violent and volatile nature, you’ll be able to help the local wildlife by destroying them where they plop. However, you may not be sure what you’re going to need to do, as they don’t respond to your Vac-Pac.

There are a few different ways that you’ll be able to take care of business, either by your hand or through the help of machines. You’re going to need to make sure that you’ve been farming for plorts to handle building these machines, so let’s find out what you’ll need to create to help you defeat the Tarr Slimes on Rainbow Island!

How To Kill Tarr Slimes In Slime Rancher 2

If you’re looking to wipe these buggers off of the face of this planet, you’re going to need to utilize their weakness: water. You’ll have a few different machines that you can create with the Fabricator, found down a flight of steps from your Main Hub Ranch. Once you have found and activated this unique upgrader, these are the two different upgrades that you’ll want to craft straight away.

Create A Hydro Turret To Automate Your Defenses In Slime Rancher 2

With the sheer number of Slimes available in Slime Rancher 2, you may not be able to check in on them at all times. Thankfully, with the Hydro Cannon, you’ll be able to make and set up this defensive tool to keep all of your favorites safe, especially if you’re not around the area very often. You’ll need a few different things to make them, but you can create as many as you could possibly need.

To make a Hydro Cannon, you’ll need to get your hands on:

250 Newbucks

10 Boom Plorts

5 Puddle Plort

5 Deep Brine

You’ll be able to get these Plorts from Boom Slimes and Puddle Slimes, and Deep Brine is found in multiple locations and is harvested from gushing geysers found throughout the lands. Just use your Vac-Pac and absorb these materials up, and you’ll be ready to create an army of Hydro Turrets!

Craft the Water Tank To Fight On The Go in Slime Rancher 2

While the description for this item says you can store fresh water in your tank, you’ll also be able to utilize it as a weapon against these nasty Tarr Slimes. Once you have created this upgrade, you’ll be able to blast them with a shot of water, eliminating them quickly and easily while you’re out and about.

If you’re looking to craft this upgrade, you’ll need to have:

450 Newbucks

10 Angler Plorts

10 Puddle Plorts

10 Deep Brine

You’ll only be able to make this once, unlike the Hydro Turrets. However, once you have created and made this upgrade, you’ll have it forever, so you won’t need to worry about having to make another. You’ll be able to suck up water from lakes, ponds, and anywhere else you’re able to come across water on Rainbow Island.

Now that you’re ready to take down the Tarr Slimes, make sure that you’re checking into our Slime Rancher 2 Guide Section, where you’ll be able to find Phosphor Slimes in the wild, the easiest way to unlock the Jetpack, and if the game happens to have any sort of multiplayer offerings!

Slime Rancher 2 is available now on Xbox Series X|S and PC.