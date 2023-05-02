All Redfall Characters and Abilities

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are four heroes in Redfall with three unique abilities that differentiate them from one another. At the beginning of the game, when you have to choose who to play the whole story with — it can be challenging to make up your mind. I had the same issue when picking a hero, so we created this guide going over all heroes and their abilities. Hopefully, this can make deciding who to play during Redfall’s main story easy.

All Four Characters and Their Abilities in Redfall

Each character aims to create a specific playstyle — stealth, aggressive, tactical, or elemental focus. Here are all the characters and their abilities in Redfall.

Devinder Abilities

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Devinder focuses on using UV light and shock damage to his advantage. These two elements are what vampires are weak to — meaning he can destroy vampires quickly if his skills are utilized correctly. Below are Devinder’s skills and a description of what they do.

Arc Javelin – Throw a javelin into enemies or surfaces to create a lightning hazard that will zap nearby enemies.

– Throw a javelin into enemies or surfaces to create a lightning hazard that will zap nearby enemies. Translocate – Toss out a translocation beacon you can teleport to by pressing the same button the second time.

– Toss out a translocation beacon you can teleport to by pressing the same button the second time. Blacklight – A heavily-modified camera rig to create a powerful burst of UV light that petrifies vampires and staggers human enemies.

Layla Abilities

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Layla is designed for those who want a more aggressive approach to fighting vampires and human enemies. Her psychic abilities make her fast and quick while helping with defense and offense. Below are all of Layla’s skills and what they do in-game.

Lift – Summon a psychic lift that launches you into the air.

– Summon a psychic lift that launches you into the air. Umbrella – Summon a psychic umbrella to block enemy and friendly projectiles. Press the same button while active to release a psychic blast that damages enemies.

– Summon a psychic umbrella to block enemy and friendly projectiles. Press the same button while active to release a psychic blast that damages enemies. Vampire Ex-Boyfriend – Call in a favor from your ex-boyfriend and have him distract and attack enemies.

Remi Abilities

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Remi is fantastic for those who want an extra level of attack through explosives while also being a top teammate because of the ability to heal others. Remi does excellent in both categories due to her abilities listed below.

C4 Charge – Toss an explosive device that sticks to targets and surfaces.

– Toss an explosive device that sticks to targets and surfaces. Siren – Command a robot to distract nearby enemies, making itself a target and absorbing damage.

– Command a robot to distract nearby enemies, making itself a target and absorbing damage. Mobilize – Create a circle on the ground where everyone inside it gets healed over a specific amount of time.

Jacob Abilities

Lastly, we have Jacob, who is the best in stealth gameplay. His ability to target enemies from a distance and sneak up on them while invisible makes him the perfect candidate for taking out all enemies in stealth mode. Here are all his abilities and what they do listed below.

Raven – Command your raven to fly forward and mark enemies.

– Command your raven to fly forward and mark enemies. Cloak – Activate Jacob’s Stolen Bellwether Cloak to hide from enemies.

– Activate Jacob’s Stolen Bellwether Cloak to hide from enemies. Heartstopper – Summons a ghostly rifle. Use sights to lock onto enemies, then fire to deal heavy damage.

This copy of Redfall was played on the Xbox Series S and is currently using Version 1.1.253.0.

- This article was updated on May 2nd, 2023