All Serve & Protect Crime Locations in Robocop Rogue City

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Serve and Protect quests are optional objectives that make you patrol Downtown Detroit, uphold the law, and assist citizens. However, the game doesn’t display the locations of the crimes. You’ll need to search for them.

Since I consider this one of the lowest points of Robocop: Rogue City, I decided to help others who want to complete this quest. Below, you’ll find all the Serve & Protect crime locations to prevent aimless wandering around Detroit when trying to get a few more experience points.

All Serve & Protect 1 Location in Robocop: Rogue City

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Issue a ticket due to an expired parking meter

Issue a ticket for obstruction of a fire hydrant

Issue a ticket for hazardous oil spillage

Stop a man who is harassing a homeless person

Stop a man who is throwing his trash in the river

Deal with a matter of public drinking

Robocop: Rogue City puts a lot of effort into making Detroit feel more alive, but I can’t say they always succeed in making their choices fun for players. Although I appreciate what the developers were going for, If you don’t know where to look, this quest can be a drag. So, when investigating the death of a woman near the river area, you can also check around for a guy throwing his trash and a homeless man being harassed. Also, keep an eye out for any violations as you have three tickets to issue.

Related: The Best Auto-9 Board and Where to Find it in Robocop Rogue City

All Serve & Protect 2 Locations in Robocop: Rogue City

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Reprehend a man for smoking near the pump of the gas station

Reprehend a man for throwing garbage at the street

Reprehend a man for bathing in a city fountain

Reprehend a man who’s defacing campaign posters

Issue a ticket for obstruction of a fire hydrant

Issue a ticket for parking in a prohibited area

This Serve & Protect quest is particularly tricky due to one specific crime which is only visible after you climb the stairs in Downtown Detroit’s northern area. You will start near the gas station, so you might as well deal with the guy who is smoking there. Then, head north to stop the man from defacing campaign posts and walk toward the fountain next. While doing all that, remember to inspect any cars you come across and issue tickets for any violations observed.

All Serve & Protect 3 Locations in Robocop: Rogue City

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Issue a ticket for obstruction of a fire hydrant

Issue a ticket for hazardous oil spillage

Deal with a matter of public drinking

This one is much shorter than the others, and the first location is right where you start. The other one is the oil spillage which is somewhat in your way to the third issue, which is of a man intoxicated in a public area. This third crime allows you to issue a ticket to uphold the law, but you can also let the man go with a warning to serve the public trust.