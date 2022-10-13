All Songs and Tracklist in NHL 23

Find out who is on the Playlist in NHL 23!

October 13th, 2022 by Shaun Cichacki

If you’re hoping to vibe with the soundtrack for NHL 23, you’ve come to check the right place. Gone is the pop of previous years, replaced with a hardcore soundtrack that isn’t afraid to get in your face and get your blood pumping.

If you’re looking to see if your favorite band has made the cut, or just want to find out who is all included in this newest entry in the storied franchise, you’re in the right spot. Let’s dive right in and find out who is on the NHL 23 soundtrack, and what songs are all available inside of the game!

NHL 23 Soundtrack and Tracklist

One of the biggest complaints is that the soundtrack for the NHL franchise has never really meshed in with the overall game, and this year they seem to be doing whatever they possibly can to amend that. With a wide variety of different artists available, you’re sure to find something that you’ll be able to jive and vibe with. Here are all of the songs available on the NHL 23 Soundtrack!

Song Name Artist
Miracle A Day To Remember
Revolution Bishop Briggs
The Liars Club Coheed and Cambria
DIE OUT HERE DE’WAYNE, POORSTACY
Swing for the Fences Death Lens
Punches Frank Turner
St. Girlfriend Games We Play
Kaisarion Ghost
Natural Born Killer Highly Suspect
BATTERY LIFE Holy Wars
obvious iann dior, Travis Barker
Forgotten Korn
Word Vomit Iozeak
Blood Runs Red Matt Maeson
Say Something MISSIO
Rich Kids Ruin Everything MOD SUN
Red, White & Boom Motionless In White, Caleb Shomo
Kill Or Be Killed Muse
Better Each Day NOBRO
Fire & Ice Nova Twins
Say It Louder Panic! At The Disco
IDKWYBT PENGSHUi
Totally Fine PUP
Tell me You’re Sorry Real Friends
Animal Safari Youth
No Sleep Tonight Shinedown
The Game Sports Team
A World To Win Stick To Your Guns
Loser Sueco
TVI Surf Curse
Go Ten Tonnes
Hung Up The Mysterines
Burn The Empire The Snuts
WILD WRLD Turnstile
Manic Wage War
Beautiful Wind Waker
Memories YUNGBLUD, WILLOW

With plenty of different tracks on the table, make sure that you’re ready to get on the ice while checking into our NHL 23 Guide Section. Here, you’ll be able to size up some of the opposition by checking into the strongest players in the game, if you’ll be able to play Cross-Play with your friends, and the overall best goalies in the game!

NHL 23 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

