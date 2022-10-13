All Songs and Tracklist in NHL 23

If you’re hoping to vibe with the soundtrack for NHL 23, you’ve come to check the right place. Gone is the pop of previous years, replaced with a hardcore soundtrack that isn’t afraid to get in your face and get your blood pumping.

If you’re looking to see if your favorite band has made the cut, or just want to find out who is all included in this newest entry in the storied franchise, you’re in the right spot. Let’s dive right in and find out who is on the NHL 23 soundtrack, and what songs are all available inside of the game!

NHL 23 Soundtrack and Tracklist

One of the biggest complaints is that the soundtrack for the NHL franchise has never really meshed in with the overall game, and this year they seem to be doing whatever they possibly can to amend that. With a wide variety of different artists available, you’re sure to find something that you’ll be able to jive and vibe with. Here are all of the songs available on the NHL 23 Soundtrack!

Song Name Artist Miracle A Day To Remember Revolution Bishop Briggs The Liars Club Coheed and Cambria DIE OUT HERE DE’WAYNE, POORSTACY Swing for the Fences Death Lens Punches Frank Turner St. Girlfriend Games We Play Kaisarion Ghost Natural Born Killer Highly Suspect BATTERY LIFE Holy Wars obvious iann dior, Travis Barker Forgotten Korn Word Vomit Iozeak Blood Runs Red Matt Maeson Say Something MISSIO Rich Kids Ruin Everything MOD SUN Red, White & Boom Motionless In White, Caleb Shomo Kill Or Be Killed Muse Better Each Day NOBRO Fire & Ice Nova Twins Say It Louder Panic! At The Disco IDKWYBT PENGSHUi Totally Fine PUP Tell me You’re Sorry Real Friends Animal Safari Youth No Sleep Tonight Shinedown The Game Sports Team A World To Win Stick To Your Guns Loser Sueco TVI Surf Curse Go Ten Tonnes Hung Up The Mysterines Burn The Empire The Snuts WILD WRLD Turnstile Manic Wage War Beautiful Wind Waker Memories YUNGBLUD, WILLOW

With plenty of different tracks on the table, make sure that you’re ready to get on the ice while checking into our NHL 23 Guide Section. Here, you’ll be able to size up some of the opposition by checking into the strongest players in the game, if you’ll be able to play Cross-Play with your friends, and the overall best goalies in the game!

NHL 23 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.