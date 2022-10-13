All Songs and Tracklist in NHL 23

If you’re hoping to vibe with the soundtrack for NHL 23, you’ve come to check the right place. Gone is the pop of previous years, replaced with a hardcore soundtrack that isn’t afraid to get in your face and get your blood pumping.
If you’re looking to see if your favorite band has made the cut, or just want to find out who is all included in this newest entry in the storied franchise, you’re in the right spot. Let’s dive right in and find out who is on the NHL 23 soundtrack, and what songs are all available inside of the game!
NHL 23 Soundtrack and Tracklist
One of the biggest complaints is that the soundtrack for the NHL franchise has never really meshed in with the overall game, and this year they seem to be doing whatever they possibly can to amend that. With a wide variety of different artists available, you’re sure to find something that you’ll be able to jive and vibe with. Here are all of the songs available on the NHL 23 Soundtrack!
|Song Name
|Artist
|Miracle
|A Day To Remember
|Revolution
|Bishop Briggs
|The Liars Club
|Coheed and Cambria
|DIE OUT HERE
|DE’WAYNE, POORSTACY
|Swing for the Fences
|Death Lens
|Punches
|Frank Turner
|St. Girlfriend
|Games We Play
|Kaisarion
|Ghost
|Natural Born Killer
|Highly Suspect
|BATTERY LIFE
|Holy Wars
|obvious
|iann dior, Travis Barker
|Forgotten
|Korn
|Word Vomit
|Iozeak
|Blood Runs Red
|Matt Maeson
|Say Something
|MISSIO
|Rich Kids Ruin Everything
|MOD SUN
|Red, White & Boom
|Motionless In White, Caleb Shomo
|Kill Or Be Killed
|Muse
|Better Each Day
|NOBRO
|Fire & Ice
|Nova Twins
|Say It Louder
|Panic! At The Disco
|IDKWYBT
|PENGSHUi
|Totally Fine
|PUP
|Tell me You’re Sorry
|Real Friends
|Animal
|Safari Youth
|No Sleep Tonight
|Shinedown
|The Game
|Sports Team
|A World To Win
|Stick To Your Guns
|Loser
|Sueco
|TVI
|Surf Curse
|Go
|Ten Tonnes
|Hung Up
|The Mysterines
|Burn The Empire
|The Snuts
|WILD WRLD
|Turnstile
|Manic
|Wage War
|Beautiful
|Wind Waker
|Memories
|YUNGBLUD, WILLOW
NHL 23 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.