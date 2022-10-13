Does NHL 23 Have Cross-Play?

If you’re looking to show off your skills on the ice to your friends in NHL 23, you may be hoping that you’ll be able to play against them no matter the console they choose. If you’re ready to get into the rink with your favorite console, you may be wondering if EA Sports has broken the curse and allowed Cross-Play to happen between competing consoles.

Let’s dive into the details and find out if you’ll be able to play in a showcase of PlayStation versus Xbox, or if you’re going to be confined to your console family of choice. Here is everything that you’ll need to know regarding NHL 23 having Cross-Play!

Does NHL 23 Allow Cross-Play?

Depending on the platforms that you and your friends get this new hockey title on, you will be able to play Cross-Platform! However, there are a few things that will differ between consoles, so lets’ find out what you’ll need to know.

If you’re playing on a last-generation console, you will not be able to play with a current-generation console. This is due to a multitude of different reasons, but current-generation consoles like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S will be able to play against one another. This means that Xbox One and PlayStation 4 gamers will be able to take to the ice together, as well.

It is worthwhile to note, as well, that you will not be able to partake in Cross-Generation gaming together. This means you will not be able to play on PlayStation 4 against a PlayStation 5 gamer. You will also want to know that you will not be able to be on the same team with Cross-Play. You will have to face one another unless you are in the same family of consoles.

While there may be a few restrictions, the fact that we are finally able to play against another group of consoles is something great, especially for fans of the sport. As the series continues to mature and grow, we can only hope that we will be able to play on the same team, no matter the console in the future with a newer version of the game. We can only progress forward from here.

Make sure that you’re checking into our NHL 23 Guide Section, so you’ll be ready to hit the ice as soon as possible. You’ll be able to find out who the best defensemen are, the goalies that will give you hassle, and the strongest players in the game with ease!

NHL 23 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

- This article was updated on October 13th, 2022