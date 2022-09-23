Best-Defensemen-in-NHL-23

NHL 23 promises to bring to players a completely new experience from previous years, thanks to the addition of new mechanics and a wide array of new moves, which can then be performed by both your attackers and your defensemen. But who are the best defensemen in the game? Now, in order to answer that and more, as well as to help you create your ultimate HUT team in the game, here are the 10 highest-rated left and right defensemen in NHL 23.

Best Left Defensemen in NHL 23

Among the left defensemen in the game, both Nashville Predators’ Roman Josi and Tampa Bay Lightning’s Victor Hedman are head and shoulder s above the rest with a 93 overall rating. They are also the only players on the list to have a rating higher than 90. But that’s not all, as both Josi and Hedman are also featured in the game’s overall top 10, where they are featured in 9th and 10th respectively.

You can check out the game’s top 10 Left Defensemen and their ratings below, as they are showcased on the game’s official site:

Roman Josi (Nashville Predators) – 93 Victor Hedman (Tampa Bay Lightning) – 93 Devon Toews (Colorado Avalanche) – 88 Morgan Rielly (Toronto Maple Leafs) – 88 Miro Heiskanen (Dallas Stars) – 88 Rasmus Dahlin (Buffalo Sabres) – 88 Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks) – 87 Zach Werenski (Columbus Blue Jackets) – 87 Jaccob Slavin (Carolina Hurricanes) – 87 Shea Theodore (Vegas Golden Knights) – 87

Best Right Defensemen in NHL 23

When talking about the right defensemen, Colorado Avalanche’s star Cale Makar features an overall rating way above the rest with 94, he is then followed by New York Rangers’ Adam Fox and by Washington Capitals’ John Carlson, both with 90. Maker is also the only one among the right defensemen to be featured in the game’s top 10 overall list, where he clinches the 4th spot.

You can check out the game’s top 10 Right Defensemen and their ratings below, as they are showcased on the game’s official site:

Cale Makar (Colorado Avalanche) – 94 Adam Fox (New York Rangers) – 90 John Carlson (Washington Capitals) – 90 Charlie McAvoy (Boston Bruins) – 89 Alex Pietrangelo (Vegas Golden Knights) – 89 Aaron Ekblad (Florida Panthers) – 89 Drew Doughty (Los Angeles Kings) – 89 Kris Letang (Pittsburgh Penguins) – 88 Dougie Hamilton (New Jersey Devils) – 88 Moritz Seider (Detroit Red Wings) – 87

NHL 23 will be released on October 14, 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Those who pre-order the game’s X-Factor Edition will be able to play it three days early. Apart from the early access period, those who pre-order the X-Factor version will also receive 4.600 NHL Points, as well as a wide array of goodies.