All Start and End Dates for Apex Legends Seasons

With Apex Legends now amid its 13th Season, it’s easy to lose track of the numerous game seasons that have gone by and the dates they started and concluded. Whether it is for archival purposes, looking at how the Battle Royale has changed and morphed with time. Or for nostalgic purposes, when the game had a smaller roster of characters with fewer guns to pick from. Here is a list outlining all the starting and end dates of Apex Legends seasons and what made them notable.

All The Seasons in Apex Legends

There have been 13 seasons in Apex Legends so far, with the 13th season currently ongoing. This is excluding the pre-season, a period between the game’s release and the official launch of season 1. The number of seasons and the noteworthy additions that those seasons have made to the game are outlined below.

The Preseason – February 4th, 2019. to March 19th, 2019.

Introduced the Havoc Rifle, an energy weapon with a firing delay before it starts spinning its cylinders to fire fully automatic bullets.

Wild Frontier (Season 1) – March 19th, 2019. to June 18th, 2019.

Introduced the Offensive Legend, Octane into the game. A speeding daredevil that is known for self-injections and throwing double jump launch pads.

The first iteration of the Battle Pass was released.

Battle Charge (Season 2) – July 2nd, 2019. to October 1st, 2019.

Introduced the Defensive Legend Wattson into the game, capable of setting up electric fences and pylons to dissuade enemy entry and protect allies from enemy throwables.

Geographical modifications were made to the existing map, Kings Canyon.

Meltdown (Season 3) – October 2nd, 2019. to February 4th, 2020.

Introduced the Recon Legend Crypto into the game, a hacker with a remote drone capable of marking out objectives and detonating an EMP.

Introduced the Charge Rifle, an energy weapon that can fire high damage bursts.

Introduced a new map called The World’s Edge.

Assimilation (Season 4) – February 4th, 2020. to May 12th, 2020.

Introduced the Offensive Legend Revenant, a haunting skeleton who can disable enemy abilities and revive from self-placed totems.

Introduced the Sentinel, a high-caliber sniper rifle that is chargeable using shield cells.

Geographical modifications were made to the existing map, The World’s Edge.

Fortune’s Favor (Season 5) – May 12th, 2020. to August 18th, 2020.

Introduced the Support Legend Loba, a treasure thief that can teleport using her wristlets and steal items from afar with her ultimate.

Geographical modifications were made to the existing map, Kings Canyon.

Boosted (Season 6) – August 18th, 2020. to November 4th, 2020.

Introduced the Defensive Legend Rampart, who can build covers for teammates and set up a mini-gun turret.

Introduced a new weapon called the Volt SMG, a rapid-firing energy sub-machinegun.

Body Shields are removed in favor of Evo Shields.

Geographical modifications were made to the existing map, The World’s Edge.

Ascension (Season 7) – November 4th, 2020. to February 2nd, 2021.

Introduced the Offensive Legend Horizon, capable of elevating teammates with gravity lifts and sucking in opponents with black hole devices.

Introduced a new map called Olympus.

Mayhem (Season 8) – February 2nd, 2021. to May 4th, 2021.

Introduced the Offensive Legend Fuse, a bombardier that can terrorize enemies with cluster grenades and mortar fire.

Introduced a new weapon called the 30-30 Repeater, a marksman rifle that does more damage the more its sights are aimed down.

Geographical modifications were made to the existing map, Kings Canyon.

Legacy (Season 9) May 4th, 2021. to August 3rd, 2021.

Introduced the Recon Legend Valkyrie, the daughter of a Titan pilot that comes with a jetpack that makes her and her team vastly maneuverable.

Introduced a new weapon called the Bocek Compound Bow, a hold-to-shoot bow that has retrievable arrows.

Introduced a new game mode called the Arena that pits players in 3v3 gunfights.

Geographical modifications were made to the existing map, Olympus.

Emergence (Season 10) August 3rd, 2021. to November 2nd, 2021.

Introduced the Recon Legend Seer, a man who uses micro drones to sense the presence of enemies.

Introduced a new weapon called the Rampart LMG, a Light machine gun that can be “revved up” using thermal grenades, increasing its firing speed.

Geographical modifications were made to the existing map, The World’s Edge.

Escape (Season 11) November 2nd, 2021. to February 8th, 2022.

Introduced the Offensive Legend, Ash, who can throw a shuriken-shaped snare at enemies and create a short-distance rift portal using her blade.

Introduced a new weapon called the C.A.R SMG, a submachine gun that functions both off of light and heavy bullets.

Introduced a new map called Storm Point.

Defiance (Season 12) February 8th, 2022. to May 10th, 2022.

Introduced the Offensive Legend, Mad Maggie, a warlord who can pressure enemies out of cover using drills and speed pad launching wrecking balls.

Geographical modifications were made to the existing map, Olympus.

Saviors (Season 13) May 10th, 2022. to August 9th. 2022

Introduced the Defensive Legend, Newcastle, who is the older brother of Bangalore. He can raise walls and protect his allies with the energy shields of his drone and revival barrier.

Geographical modifications were made to the existing map, Storm Point.

The above information should cover all the dates and game changes for past and current seasons in Apex Legends. There are no announcements for Season 14 just yet, but players can start anticipating such when Season 13 starts coming to a close.

Apex Legends is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.