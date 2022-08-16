All Tower of Fantasy Servers to join in every region

August 16th, 2022 by J.T. Isenhour

You will have plenty of servers to join when you first make your character in Tower of Fantasy. Each region in Tower of Fantasy will have so many joinable servers that you might start to feel overwhelmed or confused about which server you should join. Let’s go over all the joinable servers in each region of Tower of Fantasy and which servers you should join.

Each Regions Joinable Servers in Tower of Fantasy

There are currently four different regions for you to choose from in Tower of Fantasy. The regiosn you can pick from are Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Europe. You will want to pick the region closest to you in order to have the best ping possible while playing the game with others.

Asia-Pacific Servers

  • Vega
  • Nepute
  • Tenpura
  • Moon
  • Shinya
  • Utopia
  • Venus
  • Mars
  • Eden
  • Fate
  • Nova
  • Ruby
  • Babel
  • Gomap
  • Pluto
  • Sushi
  • Galaxy
  • Memory
  • Oxygen
  • Sakura
  • Seeker
  • Stella
  • Uranus
  • Jupiter
  • Sweetie
  • Atlantis
  • Daybreak
  • Takoyaki
  • Adventure
  • Yggdrasil
  • Cocoaiteruyo
  • Food Fighter

North America Servers

  • Ozera
  • Libera
  • The Glades
  • Silver Bridge
  • The worlds between
  • Nightfall
  • Frontier
  • Solaris
  • Freedom-Oasis
  • Radiant
  • Tempest
  • New Era
  • Observer
  • Lunalite
  • Starlight
  • Myriad
  • Lighthouse
  • Onumuamua
  • Eternium Phantasy
  • Sol-III
  • Azure Plane
  • Nirvana

Europe Servers

  • Lyramiel
  • Turmus
  • Seaforth Dock
  • Silvercoast Lab
  • Iter
  • Omnium Prime
  • Celestialrise
  • Espoir IV
  • Aimanium
  • Alintheus
  • Andoes
  • Anomora
  • Astora
  • Valstamm
  • Blumous
  • Cosmos
  • Dyrnwyn
  • Elypium
  • Excalibur
  • Estrela
  • Ether
  • Ex Nihilor
  • Futuria
  • Hephaestus
  • Midgard
  • Kuura
  • Lycoris
  • Magenta
  • Magia Przygoda Aida
  • Olivine
  • Transport Hub
  • The Lumina

South America Servers

  • Orion
  • Luna Azul
  • Tiamat
  • Tanzanite
  • Calodesma Sever
  • Pegasus
  • Centarus
  • Corvus
  • Lyra
  • Ophiuchus

Which Server Should You Join in Tower of Fantasy

When it comes to picking a server you need to make sure you are picking one from the region you are from. Other than that you will just want to pay attention to the status of the server when you are picking it. There are three statuses that a server can have, green for good, yellow for close to full and red for full.

You will want to pick a server that is green or yellow if you are picking a server around the time you plan on playing. Picking a yellow server will insure that your server has a large population when you want to play, but it could get more full as time goes on and have a queue time in the future.

A green server will have plenty of people for you to complete content with making it another solid option when it comes to picking a server. If you need any more help with Tower of Fantasy make sure to check out our other articles.

Tower of Fantasy is available on PC, IOS and Android.

