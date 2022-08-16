All Tower of Fantasy Servers to join in every region

You will have plenty of servers to join when you first make your character in Tower of Fantasy. Each region in Tower of Fantasy will have so many joinable servers that you might start to feel overwhelmed or confused about which server you should join. Let’s go over all the joinable servers in each region of Tower of Fantasy and which servers you should join.

Each Regions Joinable Servers in Tower of Fantasy

There are currently four different regions for you to choose from in Tower of Fantasy. The regiosn you can pick from are Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, and Europe. You will want to pick the region closest to you in order to have the best ping possible while playing the game with others.

Asia-Pacific Servers

Vega

Nepute

Tenpura

Moon

Shinya

Utopia

Venus

Mars

Eden

Fate

Nova

Ruby

Babel

Gomap

Pluto

Sushi

Galaxy

Memory

Oxygen

Sakura

Seeker

Stella

Uranus

Jupiter

Sweetie

Atlantis

Daybreak

Takoyaki

Adventure

Yggdrasil

Cocoaiteruyo

Food Fighter

North America Servers

Ozera

Libera

The Glades

Silver Bridge

The worlds between

Nightfall

Frontier

Solaris

Freedom-Oasis

Radiant

Tempest

New Era

Observer

Lunalite

Starlight

Myriad

Lighthouse

Onumuamua

Eternium Phantasy

Sol-III

Azure Plane

Nirvana

Europe Servers

Lyramiel

Turmus

Seaforth Dock

Silvercoast Lab

Iter

Omnium Prime

Celestialrise

Espoir IV

Aimanium

Alintheus

Andoes

Anomora

Astora

Valstamm

Blumous

Cosmos

Dyrnwyn

Elypium

Excalibur

Estrela

Ether

Ex Nihilor

Futuria

Hephaestus

Midgard

Kuura

Lycoris

Magenta

Magia Przygoda Aida

Olivine

Transport Hub

The Lumina

South America Servers

Orion

Luna Azul

Tiamat

Tanzanite

Calodesma Sever

Pegasus

Centarus

Corvus

Lyra

Ophiuchus

Which Server Should You Join in Tower of Fantasy

When it comes to picking a server you need to make sure you are picking one from the region you are from. Other than that you will just want to pay attention to the status of the server when you are picking it. There are three statuses that a server can have, green for good, yellow for close to full and red for full.

You will want to pick a server that is green or yellow if you are picking a server around the time you plan on playing. Picking a yellow server will insure that your server has a large population when you want to play, but it could get more full as time goes on and have a queue time in the future.

A green server will have plenty of people for you to complete content with making it another solid option when it comes to picking a server. If you need any more help with Tower of Fantasy make sure to check out our other articles.

Tower of Fantasy is available on PC, IOS and Android.