All US Games Eligible for Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers

The Nintendo Switch has more than a few hit titles only found on the console. There are plenty of first-party games from Nintendo that fans would surely love to play for themselves, even if they can’t quite afford them. Some time ago, the company introduced Game Vouchers to make it easier for fans to purchase those titles, letting them redeem digital tickets for an overall discounted price. These vouchers were available everywhere, but they were made unavailable for customers in the United States all the way back in 2019. Now, the Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers are available again in the US, allowing fans in this region to take advantage of numerous discounted titles.
Every Game Eligible for Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers in the US
The US vouchers were shadow-dropped on the Switch eShop at the start of February, and there’s currently no indication as to whether they’ll leave again. Regardless, the offer is still the same. Owners of a Nintendo Switch Online subscription can purchase two vouchers at once for $99.98 USD. It’s not necessary to own the Expansion Pass to obtain these vouchers, and up to eight can be held at a time. They can be used on most first-party titles within 12 months of purchase. After those 12 months pass, unused vouchers will expire.
Notably, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon and Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe are eligible titles for the US Game Vouchers despite not being available yet. The other titles eligible for Game Voucher usage are:
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Pokémon Scarlet
- Pokémon Violet
- Bayonetta 3
- Splatoon 3
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3
- LIVE A LIVE
- Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
- Mario Strikers: Battle League
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- TRIANGLE STRATEGY
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond
- Pokémon Shining Pearl
- Mario Party Superstars
- Metroid Dread
- WarioWare: Get It Together!
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
- Mario Golf: Super Rush
- DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power
- Miitopia
- New Pokémon Snap
- BRAVELY DEFAULT II
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise
- Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
- Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
- Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore
- Pokémon Sword
- Pokémon Shield
- Luigi’s Mansion 3
- DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
- DAEMON X MACHINA
- ASTRAL CHAIN
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order
- DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2
- Super Mario Maker 2
- Yoshi’s Crafted World
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
- Fitness Boxing
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!
- Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!
- The World Ends with You: Final Remix
- Super Mario Party
- Go Vacation
- Octopath Traveler
- Mario Tennis Aces
- Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido
- Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
- Kirby Star Allies
- Bayonetta 2
- Dragon Quest Builders
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2
- Super Mario Odyssey
- Fire Emblem Warriors
- Pokkén Tournament DX
- Splatoon 2
- ARMS
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- 1-2 Switch
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
As one can see, there are many titles that can be obtained with the Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers. Their page on the Nintendo eShop states that more titles will be added regularly, including upcoming releases, so we’ll keep this page updated as more games become eligible!
The Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers are exclusively available for digital Nintendo game purchases.
- This article was updated on February 1st, 2023