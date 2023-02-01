All US Games Eligible for Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers

The Nintendo Switch has more than a few hit titles only found on the console. There are plenty of first-party games from Nintendo that fans would surely love to play for themselves, even if they can’t quite afford them. Some time ago, the company introduced Game Vouchers to make it easier for fans to purchase those titles, letting them redeem digital tickets for an overall discounted price. These vouchers were available everywhere, but they were made unavailable for customers in the United States all the way back in 2019. Now, the Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers are available again in the US, allowing fans in this region to take advantage of numerous discounted titles.

Every Game Eligible for Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers in the US

The US vouchers were shadow-dropped on the Switch eShop at the start of February, and there’s currently no indication as to whether they’ll leave again. Regardless, the offer is still the same. Owners of a Nintendo Switch Online subscription can purchase two vouchers at once for $99.98 USD. It’s not necessary to own the Expansion Pass to obtain these vouchers, and up to eight can be held at a time. They can be used on most first-party titles within 12 months of purchase. After those 12 months pass, unused vouchers will expire.

Notably, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon and Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe are eligible titles for the US Game Vouchers despite not being available yet. The other titles eligible for Game Voucher usage are:

Fire Emblem Engage

Pokémon Scarlet

Pokémon Violet

Bayonetta 3

Splatoon 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

LIVE A LIVE

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes

Mario Strikers: Battle League

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

TRIANGLE STRATEGY

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond

Pokémon Shining Pearl

Mario Party Superstars

Metroid Dread

WarioWare: Get It Together!

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Mario Golf: Super Rush

DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power

Miitopia

New Pokémon Snap

BRAVELY DEFAULT II

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm & Exercise

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity

Pikmin 3 Deluxe

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore

Pokémon Sword

Pokémon Shield

Luigi’s Mansion 3

DRAGON QUEST XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

DAEMON X MACHINA

ASTRAL CHAIN

Fire Emblem: Three Houses

MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order

DRAGON QUEST BUILDERS 2

Super Mario Maker 2

Yoshi’s Crafted World

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Fitness Boxing

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!

Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!

The World Ends with You: Final Remix

Super Mario Party

Go Vacation

Octopath Traveler

Mario Tennis Aces

Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido

Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze

Kirby Star Allies

Bayonetta 2

Dragon Quest Builders

Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Super Mario Odyssey

Fire Emblem Warriors

Pokkén Tournament DX

Splatoon 2

ARMS

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

1-2 Switch

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

As one can see, there are many titles that can be obtained with the Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers. Their page on the Nintendo eShop states that more titles will be added regularly, including upcoming releases, so we’ll keep this page updated as more games become eligible!

The Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers are exclusively available for digital Nintendo game purchases.

- This article was updated on February 1st, 2023