Warframe is a free-to-play game that has been out for quite a while now. With so many new weapons and Warframes in the game, there needed to be some cleanup from the game developer in order to introduce new weapons and new gear into Warframe’s system, including possible free gear through Twitch. Digital Extremes had to vault a lot in order for the game to not become diluted with so much content that no one would be able to enjoy it. If you are curious about what’s going to be locked away, here are all vaulted Prime Weapons and Warframes in Warframe.
Every Vaulted Warframe and Prime Weapon in Warframe
Below, you will find every single Warframe and Prime Weapon that will be vaulted away for the foreseeable future.
All Vaulted Prime Warframes
Here are the following Prime Warframes being vaulted by Digital Extremes:
- Ash Prime
- Atlas Prime
- Banshee Prime
- Ember Prime
- Equinox Prime
- Frost Prime
- Hydroid Prime
- Inaros Prime
- Ivara Prime
- Limbo Prime
- Loki Prime
- Mag Prime
- Mesa Prime
- Mirage Prime
- Nekros Prime
- Nezha Prime
- Nova Prime
- Oberon Prime
- Rhino Prime
- Saryn Prime
- Titania Prime
- Trinity Prime
- Valkyr Prime
- Vauban Prime
- Volt Prime
- Wukong Prime
All Vaulted Prime Weapons
Here are all of the vaulted Prime weapons in Warframe:
Primary weapons:
- Baza Prime
- Boar Prime
- Boltor Prime
- Corinth Prime
- Latron Prime
- Panthera Prime
- Paris Prime
- Soma Prime
- Stradavar Prime
- Sybaris Prime
- Zhuge prime
Secondary weapons:
- Akbolto Prime
- Akbronco Prime
- Akjagara Prime
- Aklex Prime
- Aksomati Prime
- Akstiletto Prime
- Ballistica Prime
- Euphona Prime
- Pyrana Prime
- Sicarus Prime
- Spira Prime
- Vasto Prime
- Zakti Prime
Melee weapons:
- Ankyros Prime
- Bo Prime
- Dakra Prime
- Destreza Prime
- Dual Kamas Prime
- Fang Prime
- Galatine Prime
- Glaive Prime
- Guandao Prime
- Karyst Prime
- Kogake Prime
- Nami Skyla Prime
- Nikana Prime
- Ninkondi Prime
- Pangolin Prime
- Reaper Prime
- Redeemer Prime
- Silva & Aegis Prime
- Tekko Prime
- Tipedo Prime
- Venka Prime
Though these weapons and Warframes are being vaulted now, there is a chance in the future that they will be opened back up for events. For now, keep an eye out for new content.
Warframe is available now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.