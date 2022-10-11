Warframe is a free-to-play game that has been out for quite a while now. With so many new weapons and Warframes in the game, there needed to be some cleanup from the game developer in order to introduce new weapons and new gear into Warframe’s system, including possible free gear through Twitch. Digital Extremes had to vault a lot in order for the game to not become diluted with so much content that no one would be able to enjoy it. If you are curious about what’s going to be locked away, here are all vaulted Prime Weapons and Warframes in Warframe.

Every Vaulted Warframe and Prime Weapon in Warframe

Below, you will find every single Warframe and Prime Weapon that will be vaulted away for the foreseeable future.

All Vaulted Prime Warframes

Here are the following Prime Warframes being vaulted by Digital Extremes:

Ash Prime

Atlas Prime

Banshee Prime

Ember Prime

Equinox Prime

Frost Prime

Hydroid Prime

Inaros Prime

Ivara Prime

Limbo Prime

Loki Prime

Mag Prime

Mesa Prime

Mirage Prime

Nekros Prime

Nezha Prime

Nova Prime

Oberon Prime

Rhino Prime

Saryn Prime

Titania Prime

Trinity Prime

Valkyr Prime

Vauban Prime

Volt Prime

Wukong Prime

All Vaulted Prime Weapons

Here are all of the vaulted Prime weapons in Warframe:

Primary weapons:

Baza Prime

Boar Prime

Boltor Prime

Corinth Prime

Latron Prime

Panthera Prime

Paris Prime

Soma Prime

Stradavar Prime

Sybaris Prime

Zhuge prime

Secondary weapons:

Akbolto Prime

Akbronco Prime

Akjagara Prime

Aklex Prime

Aksomati Prime

Akstiletto Prime

Ballistica Prime

Euphona Prime

Pyrana Prime

Sicarus Prime

Spira Prime

Vasto Prime

Zakti Prime

Melee weapons:

Ankyros Prime

Bo Prime

Dakra Prime

Destreza Prime

Dual Kamas Prime

Fang Prime

Galatine Prime

Glaive Prime

Guandao Prime

Karyst Prime

Kogake Prime

Nami Skyla Prime

Nikana Prime

Ninkondi Prime

Pangolin Prime

Reaper Prime

Redeemer Prime

Silva & Aegis Prime

Tekko Prime

Tipedo Prime

Venka Prime

Though these weapons and Warframes are being vaulted now, there is a chance in the future that they will be opened back up for events. For now, keep an eye out for new content.

Warframe is available now for PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.