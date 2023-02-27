All Walking Wake Weaknesses and Best Counters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Images: The Pokemon Company, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are receiving a host of updates announced in the Pokemon Presents stream on February 27, 2023. Among these were updates, DLC, and even new Pokemon. One of the new creatures featured is Walking Wake, a Paradox Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet based on Suicune from Generation II. It is an ancient relative to the legendary Gold/Silver beast, but players are more excited about its typing, and viability in battle.

What Are the Base Stats and Weaknesses for Walking Wake?

Walking Wake is far less defensively oriented than its Suicune descendant. It has slightly lower overall bulk, while having greater Speed and Special Attack, but it will still find itself below the Speed class of some key counters. The base stats for Walking Wake are listed below:

HP: 99

Atk: 83

Def: 91

Sp. Atk: 125

Sp. Def: 83

Spd: 109



Walking Wake is a Water-Dragon Type Pokemon, meaning it has overall fewer weaknesses due to it being a naturally excellent type combination. However, the primary weaknesses of Walking Wakein Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are:

Dragon

Fairy

Walking Wake will be resistant to Steel Type attacks, and even more resistant to Water and Fire. Be careful who you deploy, especially in a Tera Raid.

What Are the Best Counters for Walking Wake in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

You will want a Fairy or Dragon Type Pokemon, preferably one that can either be faster or tank a hit from Walking Wake in Scarlet and Violet and capitalize on its weaknesses. For Dragon Types, Dragapult is a great offensive choice, while Dragonite with Multiscale can ward off Walking Wake reasonably well.

For Fairy Types, Flutter Mane is naturally a strong choice due to insanely high speed and good moves to take Walking Wake down. Hatterene is also excellent when given Leftovers as it can tank hits, use Magic Bounce to prevent status moves, and build up its defenses and offenses. Iron Valiant is a potentially interesting choice, slightly faster as well, but is more of a glass cannon that capitalizes on Walking Wake’s slightly worse Defense.

In summary, you can choose any of the following as reasonable counter options. Walking Wake is an interesting twist on Suicune, and it’ll be interesting to see if its presence affects the meta with its excellent typing. Keep your eyes peeled, as the Tera Raid events to catch these Pokemon will begin soon after the broadcast.

- This article was updated on February 27th, 2023