How to Get Suicune in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Among all the legendary Pokémon available in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, Pokémon Crystal’s mascot Suicune is without a shadow of a doubt one of the best and most popular ones. With that said, we will now tell you where you can get the Water-type legendary in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

How to Get Suicune in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond

First, we have bad news for those currently playing Shining Pearl, as Suicune is a Pokémon exclusive to Pokémon Brilliant Diamond. With that said, to catch Suicune on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, players need to head to Ramanas Park, an area only available in the postgame, after you complete the main storyline and get your National Pokédex.

Once you unlock the area, you can summon Suicune by exchanging your Mysterious Shards for a Johto Slate, which can, in turn, be used to summon not only Suicune, but also Raikou, and Entei. You can summon the Pokémon by placing the slate on its pedestal. Before doing so, don’t forget to save your game as all legendary Pokémon do pack a punch, as you would expect.

To recap, here’s how to catch Suicune in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond:

Go to Ramanas Park.

Get the Johto Slate.

Go to the Discovery Room.

Save your game.

Place the slate and fight Suicune.

Capture Suicune.

As you are already in Ramanas Park, we advise you to take on the opportunity to also get Regirock, Regice, and Registeel, as you will need to get all three of them to be able to catch Regigigas.

Both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. If you are unsure about which version to get, don’t forget to check out the main differences between Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.