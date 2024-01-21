All Weapon Locations in Turnip Boy Robs a Bank

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, your mission is to rob the heavily guarded Botanical Bank and swipe the Mysterious Motherload hidden in its heart. Fortunately, you’ve got various weapons to help you pull off the job, but some are easier to find than others.

Finding the right combination of weapons is the key to a successful run in Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, but you won’t be able to find all of the best weapons in the game the same way. Here’s the location for every weapon in Turnip Boy Robs a Bank.

How to Find Every Weapon in Turnip Boy Robs a Bank

Turnip Boy Robs a Bank boasts a much more extensive selection of weapons than its predecessor, and each has unique strengths that can make your latest tour through the Botanical Bank a little more manageable. Many of these weapons have unique spawn conditions, so we’ve broken the arsenal down into different sections based on those conditions.

So, no more dilly-dallying; here’ are all of how to get every weapon in Turnip Boy Robs a Bank

Every Warehouse Weapon in Turnip Boy Robs a Bank

The Weapon Warehouse is where you go in between your numerous runs through the bank, and one of the many ways you can prepare for your next break-in is by getting weapons provided by the Twins. At the start, you’ll only be equipped with the Pistol and the Broadsword, but you can add new weapons to their catalog by bringing them some of the weapons you find lying around in the bank.

Unlike the weapons you pick up in the bank, the weapons in the Warehouse will always be there, so you don’t have to waste valuable time on a run looking for them. Here’s every weapon you can get by upgrading the Warehouse’s armory

Weapon Unlock Method Sub-Machine Gun Reach Research Level 1 Shotgun Reach Research Level 2 Assault Rifle Reach Research Level 3 Crossbow Reach Research Level 4 Grenade Launcher Reach Research Level 5 Ray Gun Reach Research Level 6 Chainsaw Reach Research Level 7 Rocket Launcher Reach Research Level 8 Atom Smasher Reach Research Level 9

How to Get Dad’s Gun in Turnip Boy Robs a Bank

If you were like me, you probably noticed that the Warehouse’s weapon rack has space for a tenth weapon even after you’ve reached the final level of research. This is because there’s one more weapon you can add to it: Turnip Boy’s father’s trusty, rusty revolver.

To add this weapon to your collection, you must beat all four of the game’s main bosses at least once. Once you’ve done this, you can buy the Crowbar from the Dark Web. Use the Crowbar on the maintenance hole in the Center Courtyard and fight your way through the sewers. Once you’re through, you’ll end up in the Mysterious Motherload.

At the end of this treasure-filled room, you’ll find Ol’ Stinky holed up in his office, at which point he’ll drop a massive spoiler. He’ll let you look in the chest next to him to prove his statement is true. Inside, you’ll find the revolver alongside Turnip Boy’s father’s old Mafia fedora and a picture of Turnip Boy and his sister. This is one of the saddest moments in the game, but getting one of the best weapons is worth it.

Where to Find all Bank Weapons in Turnip Boy Robs a Bank

While you start each run through the bank with two weapons stored in the Warehouse, you don’t have to be stuck with them. Every section of the bank has a few naturally-spawning weapons you can pick up and use against your enemies, and most of them will serve you well if you know when to use them.

It’s worth noting that there are several locations where weapons don’t spawn because enemies don’t show up there e(unless you’ve run out of time), as well as set places where you can spend money or other resources to buy weapons. Some weapons only showed up in specific rooms, like the demonic-themed weaponry I got for completing the arena challenges in The Other Side.

Here’s where you can find all the bank-exclusive weapons in Turnip Boy Robs a Bank.

Weapon Location Cactus Vast Vaults, Fancy Foyer, Cowboy Courtroom, Seed Stock, Failed Festival, The Other Side, DJ Sizzle Leekatana Fancy Foyer, Cowboy Courtroom, The Other Side, DJ Sizzle Aspearagus Vast, Seed Stock, Failed Festival, The Other Side, DJ Sizzle Cherry Bombs Seed Stock, Failed Festival, Dark Docks, Longevity Labs, The Other Side, DJ Sizzle Weed Waker Vast Vaults, Seed Stock, Failed Festival, Dark Docks, Longevity Labs, Cryptic Crypt, Pitiful Pit, The Other Side, DJ Sizzle Frog Launcher Vast Vaults, Seed Stock, Failed Festival, Dark Docks, Longevity Labs, Cryptic Crypt, Pitiful Pit, The Other Side, DJ Sizzle Candle Launcher Dark Docks, Longevity Labs, Cryptic Crypt, Pitiful Pit, The Other Side, DJ Sizzle Flytrap Ordinary Offices, Dark Docks, Longevity Labs, Cryptic Crypt, Pitiful Pit, The Other Side, DJ Sizzle Jalapeno Grenades Ordinary Offices, Dark Docks, Longevity Labs, The Other Side, DJ Sizzle Stag Beetle Ordinary Offices, Dark Docks, Longevity Labs, The Other Side, DJ Sizzle Frost Staff Cryptic Crypts, Pitiful Pit, The Other Side, DJ Sizzle, Crossbones Boomerang, Cryptic Crypts, Pitiful Pit, The Other Side, DJ Sizzle, Gauntlet Dark Docks, Longevity Labs, The Other Side, DJ Sizzle AK-47 Vast Vaults, Ordinary Offices, Fancy Foyer, Cowboy Courtroom, Seed Stock, Failed Festival, Cryptic Crypts, Pitiful PitThe Other Side, DJ Sizzle Trident The Other Side, DJ Sizzle Skullzooka The Other Side, DJ Sizzle Rail Gun The Other Side, DJ Sizzle Record Launcher DJ Sizzle Soul Scythe DJ Sizzle Dollar Bill Shotgun Mysterious Motherload Gold Coin Machine Gun Mysterious Motherload

There’s everything you need to know about where you can find every weapon in Turnip Boy Robs a Bank! I’m willing to bet that there are even more weapons that I haven’t found yet, so this list will be updated if I find anything new. In the meantime, check out our other Turnip Boy Robs a Bank guides and read our full review of the game if you’re still debating whether to buy this excellent rogue-lite shooter.

