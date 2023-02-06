All World of Warcraft Expansions in Order

World of Warcraft first launched in 2004 and has since become one of the longest-running MMORPG games in history. Since its release, an additional nine expansions have given us new races, classes, zones, level caps, and a host of other new features, with the latest expansion dropping in 2022. This means there are almost 19 years of new content for you to experience, which means you should never get bored of doing so. However, it may be hard to know the proper order of the expansions if you haven’t played since 2004 because of this massive amount of content available. So here is all World of Warcraft expansion packs in order.

All Warcraft Expansions in Order Since 2004

Here are all nine expansions with the critical content and new features that each brought.

World of Warcraft (2004)

World of Warcraft was released in 2004, with its story and universe set after the Warcraft 3 events.

Burning Crusade (2007)

The Burning Crusade came out in 2007 and brought with it two new races and one new zone and increased the level cap by 10. The following new features were added with this expansion:

Races: Blood Elves and Draenei

Blood Elves and Draenei Zone: Outland

Outland Level Cap: 70

Wrath of the Lich King (2008)

The Wrath of the Lich King was released on November 13, 2008. It brought us a new class, zone, and increase in level cap:

Class: Death Knight

Death Knight Zone: Northrend

Northrend Level Cap: 80

Cataclysm (2010)

Cataclysm was released on December 7, 2010, and brought various changes, like 3500 new quests and an overhaul to the talent system. We were also given the following:

Races: Worgen and Golins

Worgen and Golins Level Cap: 85

Mists of Pandaria (2012)

Mists of Pandaria was released on September 25, 2012. This expansion brought us the fun pet battle system, a new tiered talent system, and dungeon challenge mode. We were also given the following:

Race: Pandaren

Pandaren Class: Monk

Monk Zone: Pandaria

Pandaria Level Cap: 90

Warlords of Draenor (2014)

Warlords of Draenor was released on November 13, 2014, and was the first expansion not to feature a new race or class. However, most of the game models, animations, and facial expressions were updated, giving it a more modern feel. We were given an increase in level cap:

Zone: Draenor

Draenor Level Cap: 100

Legion (2016)

The Legion expansion was released on August 30, 2016, and the game’s second hero class was brought to it. We also saw an overhaul to the PvP aspects like honor talents. Finally, the artifact weapons were introduced. We were also given the following:

Class: Demon Hunters

Demon Hunters Zone: Broken Isles

Broken Isles Level Cap: 110

Battle for Azeroth (2018)

Battle for Azeroth was released on August 14, 2018, and an item and stat squish was implemented, which lowered the ratings of items. We also saw the return of class-specific buffs. We were also given the following:

Races: Lightforged Draenei, Void Elf, Dark Iron Dwarf, Kul Tiran, Mechagnome, Highmountain Tauren, Nightborne, Mag’har Orc, Zandalari Troll, and Vulpera.

Lightforged Draenei, Void Elf, Dark Iron Dwarf, Kul Tiran, Mechagnome, Highmountain Tauren, Nightborne, Mag’har Orc, Zandalari Troll, and Vulpera. Zones: Kul Tiras, Zandalar, and Nazjatar

Kul Tiras, Zandalar, and Nazjatar Level Cap: 120

Shadowlands (2020)

The Shadowlands expansion came out on November 23, 2020, and introduced the level squish, bringing max level characters from 120 down to 50. Shadowlands featured additional race customization options and a new game-plus experience. We were also given the following:

Covenants: Kyrian, Venthyr, Skeletons, and Fauns

Kyrian, Venthyr, Skeletons, and Fauns Zones: Shadowlands

Shadowlands Level Cap: 60 (after level squish)

Dragonflight (2022)

The Dragonflight expansion came out on November 29, 2022, and features an overhaul to the profession system and dragonriding. We were also given the following:

Race: Dracthyr

Dracthyr Class: Evoker

Evoker Zones: The Dragon Isles

The Dragon Isles Level Cap: 70

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight is available for PC using the Battle.net client.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023