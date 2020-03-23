Once the wonder of the new crafting system in Animal Crossing: New Horizons wears off you start to notice just how long it takes to make all this stuff. Whether it’s tools, fish bait, or furniture, you spend a huge amount of time in the crafting menu and watching the animation. And given how often you make items that you’ll need a few of, this has left many players with one questions: can you craft multiple items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Can you Craft Multiple Items

As you make your 100th piece of fish bait, noticing how many manila clams you have ready to create more, you’ll certainly ask yourself this question. In many games with a crafting system like this you select the item you want to make to craft and then you would be given a choice of how many to make, based on the supplies available. Unfortunately that is not the case for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

You cannot craft multiple items at once in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. There may be an update for it later on, so we’ll update this if the situation changes. In fact, this would be one of the first things I expect out of a patch, as it is clearly needed for the future of the game. But we’ll have to wait and see if it ever comes out. Until then though, here’s a quick tip for how to craft faster.

How to Craft Faster

While crafting an item the most time is spent watching the same animation play out. However, you can shorten this by quite a bit. Once you choose to craft the item just give it a split second then hit A. If you time it right this will make your villager rapidly speed through the crafting process. While I had mixed results with it, either not triggering properly or not delivering much faster results, it did shorten the wait time overall, especially while crafting multiple items in a row.

So that’s the answer to can you craft multiple items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and a tip for how to craft faster. Hopefully a future update adds more to the story.