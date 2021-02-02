Animal Crossing: New Horizons – February 2021 Seasonal Items

The world of Animal Crossing is full of amazing things you can either buy or craft to make your Island all the more awesome and even improve the its evaluation rating. New items are frequently being added to the game, most notably seasonal items much like the ice-themed items that became available around Christmas. Fans now have the expectation that new updates mean not only new things to do, but also new things to buy and make and this month is no different. The latest update brings a variety of seasonal items which will be available throughout February.

Of course, due to the way the Nook’s Cranny rotates stock on a daily basis, you’re going to have to keep visiting if you want to get everything.

Festivale Items

With the Festivale event coming up, it’s no surprise that Festivale items are popping up at the Nook’s Cranny so you can decorate your Island suitably in preparation for the event. There’s a total of nine different Festivale items but unlike with the Festivale clothing, which you can choose your colour, each Island is designated either blue, red, green or purple for their Festivale items. As you can see from the image below, my colour is blue.

The items available are as follows:

Festivale Garland – 4,000 Bells

Festivale Lamp – 1,500 Bells

Festivale Stall – 3,000 Bells

Festivale Parasol – 2,500 Bells

Festivale Stage – 6,000 Bells

Festivale Drum – 2,100 Bells

Festivale Flag – 1,300 Bells

Festivale Balloon Lamp – 4,000 Bells

Festivale Confetti Machine – 5,000 Bells

These items can also be bought from Pavé on the day of the Festivale by trading the feathers that can be caught by net so it all depends on whether or not you want to decorate your Island ahead of the day or not.

Seasonal Items

The Festivale items are not the only seasonal items that are available either. You can also get your hands on these:

Chocolate Hearts (Valentine’s Day) – 1,200 Bells – Available until 14/02/2021

Heart Shaped Bouquet (Valentine’s Day) – 1,200 Bells – Available until 14/02/2021

Bean-tossing Kit (Setsubun) – 800 Bells – Available until 03/02/2021

Resetti Model (Groundhog Day) – 2,200 Bells – Available until 02/02/2021

Glittery Cheer Megaphone (Groundhog Day) – 1,500 Bells – Available until 15/02/2021

Football Rug (Groundhog Day) -2,000 Bells – Available until 15/02/2021

Unlike the Festivale items and Reaction Set, these items can be bought through Nook Shopping at the Nook stop rather than the Nook’s Cranny.

It’s possible that more items will be available later in the month, but for now, these are the items you can currently buy.