Animal Crossing: New Horizons Update 1.28.21 Patch Notes

There’s no denying that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of the most popular games to exclusively hit the Nintendo Switch. The series as a whole has always been popular, but New Horizons came out right around the time the pandemic became a real problem providing people with a much needed sense of escapism from reality. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of those games that’s always changing –Nintendo are periodically bringing out updates with themed events and overall quality of life improvements to the game.

Fans have been waiting for news of the next update ever since the December update dropped and Nintendo have finally announced update 1.28.21.

Starting January 28, a range of new features and events will be rolled out for players to enjoy, though it appears the bulk of the additions will actually drop throughout February.

These include:

Festivale Event – On February 15, Dancer Pavé will make his way to player’s islands to kick off festivities. On the day, colourful feathers will be seen floating around which can be caught with your net and traded in to Pavé in return for a dance number. Rainbow features are said to be rare, so it’s possible trading them in will be bag some sort of bonus.

New Reactions – A new reaction set – The Viva Festival reaction set – will be purchasable from the Nook’s Cranny. It includes ‘Feelin’ It’, ‘Let’s Go’, ‘Viva’ and ‘Confetti’. The set will only be available for a limited time, so if you want to grab it, you should do so sooner rather than later.

New Clothing – Starting Feb. 1, players will be able to purchase Festivale clothing from the Able Sisters shop. Like with the reactions, the new clothing items will only be available for a limited time.

Seasonal Items – Seasonal items are commonplace when it comes to Animal Crossing, so it’s no surprise that we’ll be seeing valentine themed items available from the Nook Stop and Nook Shopping between February 1 and February 14. There will also be seasonal items related to Groundhog Day and Big Game Celebration available throughout January and February.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch and the latest update is set to release January 28. You can check out the trailer for the update below.