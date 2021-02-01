Animal Crossing: New Horizons – How to Get Festivale Clothing

So the run-up to the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Festivale is underway and you want to show off your festive spirit by dressing the part? We’ve got you covered with this guide on how to get hold of the special Festivale clothing.

There are three types of Festivale clothes – the accessory, the tank dress and the costume, all of which come in four colours, red, blue, green or purple. The type of clothing will vary from day to day, but you should be able to get your colour of choice regardless so you don’t have to worry about being a fashion disaster by having a headpiece that doesn’t match your costume.

The tweet below shows off some of the types and colours available.

How to get the Festivale clothes:

The Festivale clothing is available to purchase from the Able Sisters store from February 1 until February 15 and, as I said before, while the line-up seems to alternate daily, there should be at least one item of Festivale clothing available each day. If you go into the dressing room, you can choose from the four colours available.

The prices are as follows:

Festivale Accessory – 2,240 Bells

Festivale Tank Dress – 2,600 Bells

Festivale Costume – 2,600 Bells

You don’t seem to be able to buy these outfits from Mabel’s popup store so if you want the Festivale clothes, you’re going to have to upgrade to the Able Sisters store if you haven’t already.

How to upgrade to the Able Sisters Store:

The Able Sisters store is a tailors shop run by sisters Mabel and Sable and it can be upgraded from Mabel’s initial popup store pretty easily. To do this, you need to have upgraded the Nook’s Cranny from a tent to an actual store. Once you’ve done this, you’ll overhear Mabel talking to Timmy and Tommy after which she’ll start appearing in the plaza regularly. After you’ve spend enough Bells at her pop-up store – the precise amount is uncertain with some believing it to be over 5,000 while others suggest less than that – she’ll talk to you about opening a store permanently. She’ll give you a construction kit which you can place wherever you like and after 48 hours have passed, the shop will be complete.

If you don’t want to have to wait for Mabel to appear or for the 48 hours construction time to be over, you can easily time travel – though be warned this could cause problems.

Once you’ve got the store up and running, you’ll have access to many more clothing choices, including the Festivale clothes, which rotate daily so be sure to check the store out frequently.

That’s about it – pretty easy, right?