Animal Crossing: New Horizons – How to Get the Festivale Reaction Set

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is one of those games that doesn’t really get old. The frequent updates are designed to just keep pulling you back. I’ll admit that I get bored easily. As much as I love Animal Crossing, I’m not sure I’d necessarily come back so much if they didn’t keep giving me new things to do. The latest update came on January 28 but up until now, we haven’t seen all that many changes.

Today marks the start of preparations for Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ February Festivale and what better way to get into the Festivale spirit than with the all-new, limited time Reaction pack?

The reaction set is only available for purchase during the run-up to the Festivale itself which kicks off on February 15 with the arrival of dancer Pavé so you’ve still got time to get your hands on it.

How to get the Festivale Reaction Set

Firstly, you’ll need to make sure you’ve downloaded the game’s latest update – something the game will award you for with some maracas to use during the Festivale. You can find the maracas in the mailbox outside your house.

Download the new Animal Crossing: New Horizons update and you'll receive Maracas as an in-game item in your mailbox. Use it during Festivale on 15th February to show your excitement! pic.twitter.com/Zlsq1DB4Gq — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) February 1, 2021

The reaction set is available for purchase from the Nook’s Cranny in the display cabinet by the counter. To buy it, you’re going to have to dish out a rather substantial 19,800 Bells but for that price, you get four reactions that you will presumably hold onto after the Festivale comes to a close.

These are:

Confetti

Viva

Let’s Go

Feelin’ It

You can see me showing off the confetti reaction next to my perfect Snowboy below.

As you can see, it’s not exactly ground-breaking but reactions rarely are. Still, they’re a nice way to celebrate the festivities, especially if you’re with friends and let’s face it – we could all do with a little cheer right now.