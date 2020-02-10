Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a little over a month away from release as of the time of this writing, with fans of the series collectively losing their mind over the exclusive console based on the game. Some people just want to get ready and play the new game, with the game now available for pre-load for those that pre-order the game digitally. For those looking to pre-load or even buy the game at launch in digital form, the size of the game plays a big role and we now know just how big the download for Animal Crossing: New Horizons is on Nintendo Switch.

How Big Is The Download Size?

Game sizes on the Nintendo Switch have varied drastically, with the first party Nintendo games definitely seeming to fit the most content into the least amount of space. That is not to mean that there isn’t some room that needs to be saved for these games though.

We have learned that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is 6.2 GB on the Nintendo Switch if you download the game digitally. As pre-load is currently available, you can go ahead and go purchase the game on the Nintendo eShop and start your download today.

While 6.2 GB is the size provided now, the necessary overall size could change due to patches and such that are released either before release of the game or after. For now though, you’ll only need 6.2 GB of free space available on your system or SD card to be able to download the game.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons releases exclusively for Nintendo Switch on March 20.