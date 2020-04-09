Animal Crossing: New Horizons – How Long is Bunny Day?

The leadup to the annual Bunny Day celebration, which hops into Animal Crossing: New Horizons on April 12, has bombarded players with all sorts of different eggs that replace most of the typical fish, bugs, and wood that people normally harvest. The Easter-themed onslaught of new items has been running since April 1, but many New Horizons players feel that the past week has seemed like an eternity. Thankfully, Bunny Day is coming up soon, so all the egg-themed items will be leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons very soon. Still, that means you’ll need to find and craft all the DIY recipes associated with the event before it comes to a close.

When Does Bunny Day End in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

Bunny Day falls on April 12 every year in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and it’s the culmination of the week and a half long egg hunt that players have been on since April 1. Zipper T. Bunny will return on April 12 for the actual Bunny Day holiday celebration, and then Bunny Day will end after that. So, the last day of the Bunny Day event is April 12, and anything you miss will have to wait an entire year until the next Bunny Day. There are tons of DIY recipes to discover and craft, so there’s still lots of work to do if you haven’t been on top of the Bunny Day festivities this month.

Not all of the Bunny Day DIY recipes are obtained when the event starts. They’re obtained through various methods, including talking to villagers, shooting down the many Bunny Day balloons carrying presents, or finding Bunny Day messages in bottles on the shore. Crafting them will require all of the different egg types, but these are fairly common and can be found by doing normal Animal Crossing things like fishing, digging, and shaking trees.