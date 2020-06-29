The elusive blue marlin was once one of the most sought after fish in the northern hemisphere for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. He took a few month break though and is just popping back up now in July. As this may be the first time some new players have a chance to get one into their museum we wanted to offer some tips and tricks for when and how to get one. Here’s how to catch blue marlin in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Catch Blue Marlin

If you’re trying to catch a blue marlin in the rivers or ocean around your island you may get pretty frustrated as the big fish won’t appear there. Instead you can only get one by fishing off the pier, found either to the east or west and typically near the southern corner of your island, though it’s unique for each player. Once on or near the pier you just need to watch for a huge shadow, bigger than the sea bass or olive flounder you typically get from the larger shadows. There won’t be a fin though, so watch for that as it would likely be a shark of ocean sunfish.

Luckily, unlike that rare fish, the blue marlin will appear anytime, so you can fish in the morning, afternoon, evening or late into the night. One thing you’ll definitely want to have on hand is a bunch of bait. Using this while standing at the end of the pier will help force more blue marlin spawns along with other pier exclusive fish. And if it’s raining that typically raises the rarity of the fish spawns, so try to hunt blue marline whenever this happens.

That’s how to catch blue marlin in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but there’s tons of new fish in July so check them out and try to catch them all.