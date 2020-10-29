Animal Crossing: New Horizons – How to Get Lollipops on Halloween

You spent the whole month of October making sure you bought all the candy you could. You waited and waited and finally Jack showed up on your island. You brought him all the precious candy you worked so hard to collect and then he says he wants lollipops? What the heck is going on here Jack? Well, it’s not as bad as it seems. Lollipops are just another form of candy after all, right? So here’s a quick guide on how to get lollipops on Halloween in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Get Lollipops

Lollipops are just a special type of candy that you have to get from your fellow villagers on your island. As you go out and about trick or treating you’ll be given a lot of candy, but you should also be giving some away. Giving it to Jack gets you items, sure, but your villagers have cool stuff too. Walk around and speak with your villagers and offer them some candy and they should give you a Halloween themed item. Sometimes though they have something special, a lollipop.

If so, and at least one villager should, take it back to Jack and give it to him for a special prize. The very best items in the Halloween set are reserved for those who bring Jack lollipops, since it’s his favorite candy. This should get you the Spooky Wand and Spooky Carriage, which are clearly the best items offered for this event. So, make sure you have enough candy and give it out to any villager that asks for it and soon you should have the lollipops you need to complete your collection.

So that's how to get lollipops during the Halloween event in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.