Items are the lifeblood of the Animal Crossing series. Going all the way from the original to the latest entry on Nintendo Switch, keeping the items you’v attained handy for use later has always been a challenge. However, with New Horizons those problems might be a thing of the past. There’s so many more options available, and you can even upgrade them all. Let’s explore how to get more storage and inventory space in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Get More Storage Space

There’s two main places for you to store items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. We’ll start with the bigger one first, since it’s also the one you probably want to know more about. Once you upgrade from a tent to a house you receive a lot of storage space to put items, including tools, furniture, fruit, and anything else you wish, other than turnips. But maybe this isn’t enough for you. It’s a huge storage solution, offering hundreds of spaces, but some players hoard more than others.

To get more storage in your home you just need to keep upgrading it. We don’t have all the upgrades just yet, so we can’t say how they all play out. However, after just two upgrades my current home has 240 storage spaces available in it. Others with more upgrades have 320 or above. So each upgrade seems to add something, with huge jumps as you progress. Keep paying off those loans from Tom Nook until you hit the max level and you’ll surely have plenty of storage space for all your collections.

How to Get More Inventory Space

Starting out with Animal Crossing: New Horizons you may be shocked to see how little you can carry around with you. Thankfully there’s an easy way to get more inventory space. After a few days on the island just check out the kiosk in Resident Services. There you will see the Pocket Organization Guide, which sells for 5,000 Nook Miles. Use this guide if you need more, but make sure you buy this as soon as you can. It doubles your overall inventory space, letting you carry more items, tools, bugs, and fish. This helps a lot as you explore more of the island.

So that’s how to get more storage and inventory space in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.