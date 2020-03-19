Lots of random visitors will swing by your island paradise in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. One of the earliest will probably be Gulliver, the sleepy sea captain who washes ashore almost immediately for many players. He’s easy enough to spot in his blue uniform, but talking to him yields little other than a sea shanty or rambline diatribe about sailing. What do you do? Here’s how to wake up Gulliver in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

How to Wake Up Gulliver

The answer is to be really, really annoying. Like so annoying that you can wake up the sleepiest sea captain the ocean has ever seen. Talking to Gulliver might seem like it isn’t doing anything, but it is. Every time you do it you wake him up ever so slightly more. There’s no set amount of times you have to talk to Gulliver to get him to wake up, but do it over and over and eventually it will work. So that’s how to wake up Gulliver in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but once you do that there’s another question. Where are the communicator parts?

Where to Find Gulliver’s Communicator Parts

As Gulliver tells you, they are buried somewhere in the sand of the beach, but where? Well, they aren’t marked like the usual items that you dig up in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but they are visible, sort of. Walk along the beach, making sure to scan with your eyes along the shore. When you walk by you may see a small hole open up and water shoot out. This is the sign a communicator part is lying beneath the surface. Dig it up with your shovel and you’re one step closer. Find all five and return them to Gulliver and he will promise to send you your reward in the mail.

That’s all there is to know about how to help Gulliver and where to find his communicator parts in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

