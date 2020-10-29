Animal Crossing New Horizons – New Fish, Bugs, and Deep-Sea Creatures in November

Halloween is over (or almost over depending on when you read this) which means it’s finally November. Whether you’re excited for Thanksgiving, other upcoming holidays, or other such events there’s always big changes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons whenever a new month starts. Heading deeper into the Fall season there’s actually quite a few new things you’ll find all around your island. We’ve broken them all down for you below, with this guide showing you all of the new fish, bugs, and deep-sea creatures in November for Animal Crossing: New Horizons starting with the northern hemisphere.
New Fish in November – Northern
|Name
|Location
|Shadow size
|Time
|Price
|Bitterling
|River
|Tiny
|Anytime
|900
|Tuna
|Pier
|Huge
|Anytime
|7,000
|Blue marlin
|Pier
|Huge
|Anytime
|10,000
|Football fish
|Sea
|Medium-large
|4pm to 9am
|2,500
|Blowfish
|Sea
|Medium-small
|9pm to 4am
|5,000
New Deep-Sea Creatures in November – Northern
|Name
|Shadow size
|Swim Pattern
|Time
|Price
|Sea Pig
|Medium
|Fast
|4pm to 9am
|10000
|Dungeness crab
|Medium
|Moderate and consistent
|Anytime
|1,900
|Red King Crab
|Large
|Quick
|Anytime
|8,000
|Sea Cucumber
|Medium
|Slow and consistent
|Anytime
|500
|Snow Crab
|Large
|Fast
|Anytime
|6000
New Bugs in November – Northern
|Name
|Location
|Time
|Price
|Damselfly
|Flying
|Anytime
|500
|Mole cricket
|Underground
|Anytime
|500
|Tarantula
|On the ground
|7pm to 4am
|8,000
New Fish in November – Southern
|Name
|Location
|Shadow size
|Time
|Price
|Frog
|Pond
|Small
|Anytime
|120
|Giant trevally
|Pier
|Large
|Anytime
|4,500
|Mahi-mahi
|Pier
|Large
|Anytime
|6,000
|Nibble fish
|River
|Tiny
|9am to 4pm
|1,500
|Betta
|River
|Small
|9am to 4pm
|2,500
|Rainbowfish
|River
|Tiny
|9am to 4pm
|800
|Catfish
|Pond
|Medium-large
|4pm to 9am
|800
|Angelfish
|River
|Small
|4pm to 9am
|3,000
New Deep-Sea Creatures in November – Southern
|Name
|Shadow size
|Swim Pattern
|Time
|Price
|Gigas giant clam
|Huge
|Very Fast
|Anytime
|15,000
|Sea Urchin
|Small
|Slow and consistent
|Anytime
|1,700
|Slate Pencil Urchin
|Small
|Moderate and consistent
|4pm to 9am
|2,000
|Spotted Garden Eel
|Medium
|Slow and consistent
|4am to 9pm
|1,100
|Vampire Squid
|Large
|Quick
|4pm to 9am
|10,000
New Bugs in November – Southern
|Name
|Location
|Time
|Price
|Violin beetle
|On tree stumps
|Anytime
|450
|Rosalia batesi beetle
|On tree stumps
|Anytime
|3,000
|Great purple emperor
|Flying
|4am to 7pm
|3,000
|Queen Alexandra’s birdwing
|Flying
|8am to 4pm
|4,000
|Banded dragonfly
|Flying
|8am to 5pm
|4,500
|Pondskater
|On fresh water
|8am to 7pm
|130
|Diving beetle
|On fresh water
|8am to 7pm
|800
|Scorpion
|On the ground
|7pm to 4am
|8,000
So that’s the full list of new fish, bugs, and deep-sea creatures in November for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Now get out there and add them to your museum.
