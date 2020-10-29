Game Guides

Animal Crossing New Horizons – New Fish, Bugs, and Deep-Sea Creatures in November

Get your fishing pole, swim suit, and bug net ready

October 29th, 2020 by Kyle Hanson

Animal-Crossing-New-Horizons-New-Fish-Bugs-and-Deep-Sea-Creatures-in-November-1

Halloween is over (or almost over depending on when you read this) which means it’s finally November. Whether you’re excited for Thanksgiving, other upcoming holidays, or other such events there’s always big changes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons whenever a new month starts. Heading deeper into the Fall season there’s actually quite a few new things you’ll find all around your island. We’ve broken them all down for you below, with this guide showing you all of the new fish, bugs, and deep-sea creatures in November for Animal Crossing: New Horizons starting with the northern hemisphere.

New Fish in November – Northern

Name Location Shadow size Time Price
Bitterling River Tiny Anytime 900
Tuna Pier Huge Anytime 7,000
Blue marlin Pier Huge Anytime 10,000
Football fish Sea Medium-large 4pm  to  9am 2,500
Blowfish Sea Medium-small 9pm  to  4am 5,000

New Deep-Sea Creatures in November – Northern

Name Shadow size Swim Pattern Time Price
Sea Pig Medium Fast 4pm to 9am 10000
Dungeness crab Medium Moderate and consistent Anytime 1,900
Red King Crab Large Quick Anytime 8,000
Sea Cucumber Medium Slow and consistent Anytime 500
Snow Crab Large Fast Anytime 6000

New Bugs in November – Northern

Name Location Time Price
Damselfly Flying Anytime 500
Mole cricket Underground Anytime 500
Tarantula On the ground 7pm to 4am 8,000

New Fish in November – Southern

Name Location Shadow size Time Price
Frog Pond Small Anytime 120
Giant trevally Pier Large Anytime 4,500
Mahi-mahi Pier Large Anytime 6,000
Nibble fish River Tiny 9am  to  4pm 1,500
Betta River Small 9am  to  4pm 2,500
Rainbowfish River Tiny 9am  to  4pm 800
Catfish Pond Medium-large 4pm  to  9am 800
Angelfish River Small 4pm  to  9am 3,000

New Deep-Sea Creatures in November – Southern

Name Shadow size Swim Pattern Time Price
Gigas giant clam Huge Very Fast Anytime 15,000
Sea Urchin Small Slow and consistent Anytime 1,700
Slate Pencil Urchin Small Moderate and consistent 4pm to 9am 2,000
Spotted Garden Eel Medium Slow and consistent 4am to 9pm 1,100
Vampire Squid Large Quick 4pm to 9am 10,000

New Bugs in November – Southern

Name Location Time Price
Violin beetle On tree stumps Anytime 450
Rosalia batesi beetle On tree stumps Anytime 3,000
Great purple emperor Flying 4am to 7pm 3,000
Queen Alexandra’s birdwing Flying 8am to 4pm 4,000
Banded dragonfly Flying 8am to 5pm 4,500
Pondskater On fresh water 8am to 7pm 130
Diving beetle On fresh water 8am to 7pm 800
Scorpion On the ground 7pm to 4am 8,000

So that’s the full list of new fish, bugs, and deep-sea creatures in November for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Now get out there and add them to your museum.

