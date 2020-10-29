Animal Crossing New Horizons – New Fish, Bugs, and Deep-Sea Creatures in November

Halloween is over (or almost over depending on when you read this) which means it’s finally November. Whether you’re excited for Thanksgiving, other upcoming holidays, or other such events there’s always big changes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons whenever a new month starts. Heading deeper into the Fall season there’s actually quite a few new things you’ll find all around your island. We’ve broken them all down for you below, with this guide showing you all of the new fish, bugs, and deep-sea creatures in November for Animal Crossing: New Horizons starting with the northern hemisphere.

New Fish in November – Northern

Name Location Shadow size Time Price Bitterling River Tiny Anytime 900 Tuna Pier Huge Anytime 7,000 Blue marlin Pier Huge Anytime 10,000 Football fish Sea Medium-large 4pm to 9am 2,500 Blowfish Sea Medium-small 9pm to 4am 5,000

New Deep-Sea Creatures in November – Northern

Name Shadow size Swim Pattern Time Price Sea Pig Medium Fast 4pm to 9am 10000 Dungeness crab Medium Moderate and consistent Anytime 1,900 Red King Crab Large Quick Anytime 8,000 Sea Cucumber Medium Slow and consistent Anytime 500 Snow Crab Large Fast Anytime 6000

New Bugs in November – Northern

Name Location Time Price Damselfly Flying Anytime 500 Mole cricket Underground Anytime 500 Tarantula On the ground 7pm to 4am 8,000

New Fish in November – Southern

Name Location Shadow size Time Price Frog Pond Small Anytime 120 Giant trevally Pier Large Anytime 4,500 Mahi-mahi Pier Large Anytime 6,000 Nibble fish River Tiny 9am to 4pm 1,500 Betta River Small 9am to 4pm 2,500 Rainbowfish River Tiny 9am to 4pm 800 Catfish Pond Medium-large 4pm to 9am 800 Angelfish River Small 4pm to 9am 3,000

New Deep-Sea Creatures in November – Southern

Name Shadow size Swim Pattern Time Price Gigas giant clam Huge Very Fast Anytime 15,000 Sea Urchin Small Slow and consistent Anytime 1,700 Slate Pencil Urchin Small Moderate and consistent 4pm to 9am 2,000 Spotted Garden Eel Medium Slow and consistent 4am to 9pm 1,100 Vampire Squid Large Quick 4pm to 9am 10,000

New Bugs in November – Southern

Name Location Time Price Violin beetle On tree stumps Anytime 450 Rosalia batesi beetle On tree stumps Anytime 3,000 Great purple emperor Flying 4am to 7pm 3,000 Queen Alexandra’s birdwing Flying 8am to 4pm 4,000 Banded dragonfly Flying 8am to 5pm 4,500 Pondskater On fresh water 8am to 7pm 130 Diving beetle On fresh water 8am to 7pm 800 Scorpion On the ground 7pm to 4am 8,000

So that’s the full list of new fish, bugs, and deep-sea creatures in November for Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Now get out there and add them to your museum.