Animal Crossing New Horizons – New Fish to Catch in September

August is coming to a close and September is just around the corner. For Animal Crossing: New Horizons players this means there’s a ton of new creatures to track down and catch. Many are leaving as well, so make sure you’ve grabbed them all. And then on September 1st you’ll want to be sure to have this list handy so you can make sure you add all these creatures to your museum. Here’s all the new fish to catch in September in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

New Fish in September – Northern Hemisphere

Name Price Location Shadow size Time Golden trout 15,000 Clifftop River Medium-small 4pm to 9am Cherry salmon 1,000 Clifftop River or Pond Medium-small 4pm to 9am Char 3,800 Clifftop River or Pond Medium-small 4pm to 9am Mitten crab 2,000 River Small 4pm to 9am Pike 1,800 River Large Anytime Salmon 700 River Mouth Medium-large Anytime King salmon 1,800 River Mouth Huge Anytime Sturgeon 10,000 River Mouth Huge Anytime

New Fish in September – Southern Hemisphere

Name Price Location Shadow size Time Golden trout 15,000 Clifftop River Medium-small 4pm to 9am Cherry salmon 1,000 Clifftop River or Pond Medium-small 4pm to 9am Char 3,800 Clifftop River or Pond Medium-small 4pm to 9am Tadpole 100 Pond Tiny Anytime Loach 400 River Small Anytime Barred knifejaw 5,000 Sea Medium-small Anytime

Both hemispheres have a lot of new stuff to look for this month. September is a bit of a transitory month, taking us out of summer and into fall in the north, and out of winter toward spring for the south. Even bigger changes are coming though, so be sure to watch for updates as they’re released. And with another big month of change coming for October (though it’s less change in the north) you’ll want to watch for that list in a few weeks. Also watch for our new bugs and undersea creatures lists as they’re released. Some big changes are coming there as well. But hopefully this list of new fish to catch in September in Animal Crossing: New Horizons helps.