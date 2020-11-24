Animal Crossing New Horizons Turkey Day Guide – All Recipes and Ingredients

Thanksgiving is just a couple of days away and while you likely can’t spend it with your real life family you can join with your Animal Crossing: New Horizons family for a special celebration. Turkey Day has returned in New Horizons and players have a lot to do during this event. What is it? How can you prepare? Here’s our Turkey Day guide for Animal Crossing: New Horizons including all recipes and ingredients (especially the secret ingredients).

When is Turkey Day and How to Prepare

Franklin, the famed chef will arrive in your town at 6am on Thursday, November 26th and will stick around until 10pm. During these hours he’ll task you with finding ingredients for all of his most famous recipes. The basic ingredients are usually pretty easy to find, but there is also a special secret ingredient that he won’t tell you about. We list them below, however a lot of this is speculation built off of previous Turkey Day events in older Animal Crossing games. Things could change, so be ready and check back for updates on the day in case anything has changed.

All you need to do to prepare though is stock up on what should be the ingredients for his dishes. We list them below, along with some tips for how to find the secret ingredients if things are different than our list.

How to Find Secret Ingredients

Once you finish the recipes below you can create an even better version using Franklin’s secret ingredient. He will just tell you what the main ingredients are, but the secret remains a mystery of course, with just hints to help you out. We list what should be the secret ingredient below, but in case things are different for you for some reason here’s some quick tips for figuring them out on your own.

Speaking with Franklin will yield at least a bit of a hint as to what the secret ingredient is for the particular recipe he’s tasked you with. However, your fellow villagers have likely already helped make this dish before and you can go to them for assistance. Speak with everyone you can, if you’re struggling and they could yield exactly the info you’re looking for. But hoepfully you don’t need this, and can just use our somewhat speculative list below.

Turkey Day Ingredients List and How to Get More

Below is a full list of all the ingredients you are likely to need for Franklin’s recipes during Animal Crossing: New Horizon’s Turkey Day event. As far as how many you’ll need, the more the better of course. Most items you’ll only need one or two of for each recipe though just to complete the event. Manila Clams and all forms of pumpkin though you will want extras of, as you can see in the recipe list at the very bottom.

Manila Clams

Orange, Green, White, and Yellow Pumpkins

Mussel

Round, flat, skinny mushrooms

Oyster

Dungeness Crab

Sea Bass

Olive Flounder

Dab

Red Snapper

Barred Knifejaw

Squid and sea urchin if in southern hemisphere

All of these can be found by checking around your island or fishing/diving. If you end up stuck on the day and need more of these you can speak with your villagers who are in their homes and cooking to see if they will trade you for any of them. They might need something you already have, so just check with them first before fishing, diving, or giving up.

Turkey Day Recipes with Secret Ingredients

Once you have all of those ingredients it’s time to talk to Frankline and get to work on his recipes. Here’s what they should be, if the game doesn’t make any huge changes from previous Turkey Day events.

Clam Chowder – 3 Manila Clams (Scallop secret ingredient)

Pumpkin Pie – 1 Orange Pumpkin and random second color pumpkin (add other two pumpkin colors as secret ingredients)

Seafood Gratin – Mussel and either round, flat, or skinny mushrooms or an oyster (Dungeness crab secret ingredient) Southern hemisphere swaps squid and sea urchin for the mushrooms/oyster

Fish Meuniere – Sea bass and either olive flounder, dab, or red snapper (Barred Knifejaw secret ingredient)

Why are you doing all of this work? To get items, of course.

Turkey Day Items and DIY Recipes

Each time you deliver an ingredient or complete a dish you’ll get an item from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons Turkey Day furniture set. These may come in the form of a DIY recipe of course, so we list the needed items to craft it as well. These may also be available for purchase at Nook’s Cranny the day after the event, but it’s not clear if you have to earn them during Turkey Day for that to happen, so make sure you get them all just to be safe. Here’s the full list…

Turkey Day Flooring

Turkey Day Rug

Turkey Day Wall

Turkey Day Casserole – 5 iron nuggets, and 1 clay

Turkey Day Chair – 5 wood, 2 hardwood, and 2 softwood

Turkey Day Decorations – 2 softwood, 5 weeds, and 2 clay

Turkey Day Garden Stand – 8 stone and 3 clay

Turkey Day Hearth – 1 campfire, 30 stone, and 10 clay

Turkey Day Table Setting – 4 clay and 2 iron nuggets

Turkey Day Wheat Decor – 10 weeds

Cornucopia

So that’s it. That’s our Turkey Day guide for Animal Crossing: New Horizons including all recipes and ingredients with some help for the secret ingredients as well.