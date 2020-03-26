Bells have always been a part of the AC franchise, acting as the series’ main form of currency. But with Animal Crossing: New Horizons there is a second currency players can use to get new items, upgrades, etc. Nook Miles are in many ways even more important than Bells, but what is the conversion rate? Early in the game there isn’t really a way to jump between them, or determine how many Bells Nook Miles are worth. But later on there is a new voucher that makes it clear. Let’s break it all down by explaining what is the Bell Voucher and how much is it worth in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

What is the Bell Voucher

Shortly after you upgrade Resident Services you’ll be able to find the Bell Voucher in the Nook Stop kiosk inside of the new building. To buy one just head inside, activate the terminal, select Redeem Nook Miles. It will be at or near the top. Buy one for 500 miles, or buy a few. The game doesn’t fully explain what to do with this thing once you have it though. The answer is that you have to sell it. The voucher itself has no real purpose other than allowing you to take miles and convert them into Bells. So now onto the more important questions.

How Much is the Bell Voucher Worth

Bell Vouchers sell at Nook’s Cranny, or any upgrade thereafter for 3,000 Bells. This might surprise many players who would expect more of a one-to-one transfer of miles to Bells. It seems that the makers of the game, as well as Timmy and Tommy Nook, agree that Nook Miles are far more valuable than Bells themselves. Players who find themselves awash in miles might want to take this offer on, though I would only recommend it in a dire Bell shortage situation. There’s no way to convert things back, and if you want more miles you’ll have to do a bit more work than just waiting on a good turnip price.

Hopefully this answers your questions, including what is the Bell Voucher and how much is it worth in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.