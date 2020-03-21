If Animal Crossing: New Horizons is your first introduction to the series then you may be curious why all these players go crazy about fruit. It grows all over the island, but fans online are always talking about which fruit they have and how to get more varieties. Why is that? What’s the whole point? Let’s break down what to do with fruit in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

What to do with Fruit

Upon arriving at your new deserted island paradise you’ll quickly discover that only one type of fruit grows natively there. Thankfully you can change this, though the method is a bit extreme and you’d better do it early. You can also get other kinds of fruit. But why would you even care? The answer mostly comes down to preference. The only thing that matters is what fruit it native and which is not, and that also helps answer the main question.

Basically fruit is a great way to make a lot of Bells. Native fruit sells for 100 Bells while non-native goes for 300 Bells. That’s the main reason people care about fruit, as you can create whole orchards of non-native fruit which will sell for quite a bit. You do this by digging a hole with your shovel and placing the fruit inside. However, there is an actual in-game use for fruit besides making more fruit. It can be eaten and it gives you a huge boost to strength and vigor. What does that mean though?

Looking around your island you will also find a lot of boulders or rocks. These give you different materials when you strike them, but if you’ve eaten fruit you’ll actually break them completely. There are some uses for this, like clearing an area or making it easier to find the elusive money rock (a special, random rock that gives money when hit). Each piece of fruit you eat gives you one strong hit, so be careful or you might eliminate all the rocks from your island.

And that’s what to do with fruit in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.