The Genesis Collection update arrives on June 29 for Apex Legends, and here’s everything that’s going to be added with this patch.

This is a big one folks, as the new Genesis Collection Events brings in tons of new stuff in the form of new modes, maps, balance changes, improved content and a whole lot more. Respawn Entertainment was busy enough, and they were also kind to give us a preview of everything that going to be added on June 29, with the launch of the new update and event. It’s hard to even begin mentioning what’s changing with the upcoming patch, from Arena tweaks, new offers and lots of fixes for current hiccups, so the best you could do is to take a look below, as we have the official announcement and patch notes ready for you.

Apex Legends Genesis Collection Update Patch Notes

ORIGINAL KINGS CANYON AND WORLD’S EDGE RETURN

Head back to where it all started with the Legacy Maps Apex Takeover.

Season 0 Kings Canyon and Season 3 World’s Edge return for a limited time, taking over the normal Trios and Duos queues in 1 hour rotations. What better way to celebrate the Legacy of Apex Legends than to visit the first iterations of these iconic maps?

Hot drop in Kings Canyon at Skull Town (we know you will) and Thunderdome! Grab that sweet loot on the moving train as it barrels through a pristine Capital City in the era before the Harvester landed in World’s Edge. Show your new Apex friends the terror of rotating through Bridges or the epic multi-team throwdowns in Fuel Depot. It’s all coming back now, isn’t it?

We hope everyone enjoys this throwback Takeover during the Genesis Collection Event!

SKULL TOWN COMES TO ARENAS

We heard you! Five minutes after we announced Arenas, we were seeing pleas for a Skull Town Arena. Well, here it is!

This original Apex hotzone has seen a lot of combat through the years, but this is the first time we can say it hosts a fair fight. Circle the towers as Valkyrie & Pathfinder or trap up the bottom floors as Caustic & Wattson. This location offers a wide variety of tactics and plenty of mayhem.

Skull Town will be added to the Arenas rotation in one hour increments during the Genesis Collection Event. Get in there and break some bones.