Apex Legends: How to Upgrade to Next-Gen Version on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Apex Legends finally has a native PS5 and Xbox Series X|S version, and players can upgrade to the next-gen version of the game for free on both systems. The upgrade process is similar to other games, but it can be quite confusing for some players, especially on PlayStation 5. On Xbox, Smart Delivery streamlines the entire process and makes upgrading similar to just downloading a patch, but PS5 owners will have to find the new version in the PlayStation Store and download it separately. Here’s how to upgrade to the next-gen version of Apex Legends on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

How to Upgrade Apex Legends on PS5

To upgrade Apex Legends from PS4 to PS5, just follow these steps.

Navigate the to Game Hub for Apex Legends on the PS5 dashboard. Press the Options button next to Play game Press Select Version and choose the PS5 version to download the updated next-gen version. Once the download is complete, navigate to the Game Library to delete the PS4 version.

How to Upgrade Apex Legends on Xbox Series X|S

On Xbox, the upgrade process is much more straightforward. The game uses Smart Delivery, so all you need to do is download the latest Apex Legends update and you will see the X|S icon once the update is installed. That’s all there is to it!

The Warriors Collection Event will bring next-gen versions of Apex Legends to PS5 and XSX! PlayStation players: check out the info below to learn how to update your game 👇

Xbox players: no action is needed. Apex will update via Smart Delivery. 🔗: https://t.co/Hye8qEKTVh pic.twitter.com/5HfUSAYkWD — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) March 29, 2022

Apex Legends Next-Gen Improvements

While the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Apex Legends already ran great, the next-gen version of the game looks and runs even better. Here are all the enhancements you can expect on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

4K Output (PS5 and Xbox Series X)

Full 60hz Gameplay (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S)

HDR (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S)

Higher Resolution Shadow Maps (PS5 and Xbox Series X)

Greater LOD Distances (PS5 and Xbox Series X)

Basically, all of the improvements are available on PS5 and Xbox Series X, but Xbox Series S players will only get some of the benefits such as a locked 60 FPS and HDR support.

Apex Legends is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and mobile devices.