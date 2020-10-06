A new update for Apex Legends has been released, and here are all the changes and fixes with this patch. Crossplay has finally come to Apex Legends, allowing players to squad up with their friends across PC, Xbox One, and PS4. A new LTM called Flashpoint has been added to the game, placing massive healing zones across the Kings Canyon map that replace traditional healing items. Of course, there’s also the Aftermarket Collection event, which adds 24 new items to the game including skins for Wattson and Wraith. Here’s everything new with Apex Legends update 1.47.

Apex Legends Update 1.47 Patch Notes

The Apex Legends 1.47 update brings an assortment of tweaks and fixes to several legends and weapons. There are tons of new items to collect and a few quality of life changes to improve the experience. Check out the full list of patch notes below.

Cross-Play Beta

Since the launch of Apex Legends, cross-play has been one of the most requested features from our players who want the ability to play with their friends on other platforms. During the cross-play beta, players will have full access to cross-play functionality while we collect data, test the feature at scale, and most importantly, listen to you, the fans, for feedback.

LTM – Flashpoint

Aftermarket delivers an all-new limited-time mode, Flashpoint. Played on Kings Canyon, all healing items are removed in favor of massive zones around the map that regen both your health and shields.

Read more on Crossplay Beta and Flashpoint on the Aftermarket blog here.

Collection Event

Aftermarket brings in another 24 item collection event with skins like Wattson’s “Wired for Speed” skin or Wraith’s “Void Prowler” Skin.

Event Prize Track

With a new event, also means a new challenge track! This time around, get a chance to get free cosmetics like Bangalore’s “Blue Chipped” or the Hemlok’s “Performance Boost”.

New Heirloom – Caustic’s Death Hammer

Caustic’s Death Hammer is the latest heirloom to be added to the heirloom pool. This nox filled hammer will smash anyone who comes in contact with it.

Legend Meta

Rampart Increased the rate at which Sheila’s bullet spread tightens

Bloodhound Updated Bloodhound’s tactical cooldown while ultimate is active from 6 seconds to 8 seconds.

Pathfinder Grapple cooldown is now based on the distance Pathfinder traveled. The shortest possible pull has a 10s cooldown; the maximum cooldown is still 35s, but you’re going to have to swing a very long distance to get there. Have fun out there, friends!

Wraith Updated Wraith’s sprint animation.

Crypto Crypto’s Drone can now open loot vaults if Crypto has a key in his inventory. It consumes the key as usual.

Loba Increased range of ultimate & passive from 3100 units to 4500 units. Loba now starts the match with her ultimate half charged.



Weapon Meta

Devotion Increasing hipfire spread at a base level and also increasing the spread added while firing.

Spitfire We try to keep hipfire numbers consistent with similar weapons of the same class. So, the hipfire spread increase on the Devotion is also being applied to the Spitfire. To compensate, we are reducing horizontal recoil on the Spitfire.

Triple Take Reduced fire rate from 1.4 to 1.3.



Quality of Life

Loot Prompts now show how much damage an evo shield has accumulated, so you can make a better decision when switching.

You are now able to switch to same-level armor that has less health, if it is closer to evolving.

Loot Prompts will now have a small indicator that lets you know if your teammate needs this item, so you can ping it!

Performance Display is a new option that activates a panel that appears in the top right corner of your screen during a match.

Anonymous Mode has been added to the options. Anonymize your name in the champion presentation, obituary, and other locations of living opponents.

Level 0 Evo Armor will now appear as empty in the inventory, so you can ping to request for Armor

There are more banners placed around World’s Edge to better support Cryptos ability to see nearby squads in his drone.

Out of Bounds – The out of bounds timer no longer refreshes each time you enter a new out of bounds area. The timer is now a fixed amount of time: 30 seconds. If you enter new out of bounds areas, the timer will steadily decrease. However, if you only have 5 seconds left, the timer will keep refreshing up to that 5 second mark. This should work against people exploiting the timer, while still allowing time for people to get down if they land up there.

Random Favorite selection added for Music and Loadscreen categories

Holo Sprays will now remember which players liked them, and will display a count to the owner. This also prevents other players from spamming “like” on the holo spray.

Legend Tokens have been minimized to a tool tip in the lobby. Hover over your currency to see your amount.

Bug Fixes

General Added the ability to ping the satellite dish at Crypto’s Map Room from the dropship.

Gibraltar Fixed an issue with the bubble shield looking white in certain conditions.

Lifeline Fixed an issue with the “Guardian Angel” Skin having a stretched neck when using Sheila. Fixed an issue where care packages would not be allowed to be placed on certain parts of Capacitor, Rig, or Salvage in Kings Canyon.

Caustic Fixed Caustic barrels from being placed at an angle on shipping crates.

Mirage Fixed an issue that prevented Mirage decoys from being pinged. Fixed an issue that did not allow Crypto’s drone to highlight decoys.

Octane Fixed a visual issue that removed Revenant’s shadow form from a player after jumping off an Octane Jump Pad. Fixed an issue with the Jump Pad clipping into the ground in certain areas

Crypto Fixed an issue with his drone not detecting Wattson’s Security Fences. Fixed an audio issue with survey beacon sometimes making very little sound when using it as Crypto’s drone. Fixed an issue with his drone not taking damage from directly below.

Revenant Fixed an issue with the HUD of the Replicator staying on screen when the totem effect wears off.

Loba Fixed inconsistencies with teleporting onto a supply ship. Fixed an issue allowing teleporting into drills around Lava Fissure. Fixed an issue preventing teleporting on certain terrain in Staging.

Rampart Fixed an issue with doors closing when dismounting a placed Sheila in a doorway. Fixed Amped Cover from floating in the air when placed on a supply ship. Fixed an issue with being able to place Sheila on loot bins. Fixed an issue with Longbow DMR, Triple Take, Mastiff and Sentinel not always receiving the Amped Cover buff. Fixed an issue with Amped Cover being able to be placed at bad angles around the map. Fixed an issue with the Amped Cover not being destroyed by the initial blast of Charge Rifle. Fixed an issue with bullets getting amped before they cross the amped wall from certain angles.

L-Star Fixed an issue with overheating occurring when firing a single shot from the weapon multiple times.



For more details on this Apex Legends patch, including dev notes for a few of the changes, check out the official Apex Legends site.