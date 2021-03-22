Update 1.62 has arrived for Apex Legends, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Today’s patch is only a small one, but it should be available now on all platforms that the game has been released on.

If you are playing Apex Legends on a PlayStation console, the size of the patch is very small. You only need to download 290MB of data for the update file. Bear in mind, sizes will vary depending on the platform you are playing the game on.

Since this is only a small update, the patch notes are quite small. You can read the full details of the patch posted below from Respawn.

Apex Legends Update 1.62 Patch Notes

Improvements

Console players can now toggle the survival slot off. If turned off, survival items will only be accessible through the inventory screen and the button will trigger the weapon inspect feature by default.

Bug Fixes

Fixed Electric Blue Wattson skin

As always, Respawn urges players to give them feedback on all your experiences with the recent updates. The more feedback, the smoother your gameplay experience should be.

Apex Legends is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One platforms. For more about today’s patch, you can visit the Reddit page.