Update 1.63 has arrived for Apex Legends, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The update in question should be available now on all platforms.

The new update is very small as it weighs in at approximately 440MB for the console versions. Bear in mind, the size of the patch will vary depending on the type of platform you are playing the game on.

Since today’s patch is so small, don’t expect to see any new content added to the game yet. The patch released today is mainly to iron out small bugs that have been plaguing the game lately. You can read the full patch notes written down below.

Apex Legends Update 1.63 Patch Notes

Hello! Some hot @playapex fixes coming in a patch that just went live:

Fixed some crashes, including one tied to explosive holds

Resolved some “OUT OF STRING MEM” errors

Fixed some menu overlap issues on Switch

Other various stability fixes

Happy Monday!

Apex Legends is out now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms. Remember, the game is also backwards compatible for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. For more information about today’s update, you can visit Respawn’s official Twitter page.