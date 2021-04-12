Update 1.65 has arrived for Apex Legends, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

While the update itself is available to download and install, sitting at around 168MB depending on the platform you download it to, its full patch notes are yet to be revealed from Respawn Entertainment. Tomorrow starts the War Games Events, so update 1.65 should mostly include tweaks and changes that will let the specific event run smoothly.

Apex Legends Update 1.65 Patch Notes

We will keep the article updated when they release the full patch notes list, but for the time being, here is what the War Games event is bringing tomorrow in Apex Legends:

Second Chance (Tuesday, 4/13 – Thursday, 4/15): Kicking off the event, this modifier grants each Legend one free respawn per match; once a Legend is killed, a Respawn Token is consumed to rise again from the player’s current location retaining all their weapons and gear. After a short duration, the player respawns high in the air to skydive back into the action.

Ultra Zones (Thursday, 4/15 – Monday, 4/19): Get ready for multiple Hot Zones within a single map, and for more epic loot and gold items. Each Hot Zone is enveloped in a Flash Point – the enormous, glowing bubbles that replenish HP and shields when you stand in them. In this mode, consumable items are still available as normal throughout the loot pool.

Auto Banners (Monday, 4/19 – Wednesday, 4/21): Adding a rather small but spicy change to squadmate respawning, this modifier lets players automatically retrieve their Squadmates Banner Cards! Players don’t need to loot their death box to retrieve their Banner Cards — they can just head straight to a respawn beacon. The loot pool has been altered to contain more Mobile Respawn Beacons too.

Killing Time (Wednesday, 4/21 – Friday, 4/23): This event speeds up the match as Legends fall; during a round, whenever a Legend dies, the round time gets reduced. If any given round is a massacre, the ring will close quickly so players have to keep an eye on the round timer to survive this modifier.

Armor Regen (Friday, 4/23 – Tuesday, 4/27): Closing out the War Games, the Armor Regen will regenerate over time at a rate of 12 points per second in this final mode. Whenever players take damage, their armor will begin regenerating after an 8-second delay; this delay is doubled to 16 seconds (versus 8 seconds) if a player’s armor gets cracked.

Gameplay changes are also said to be included, so stay tuned for more to come. Apex Legends is available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS and Google Stadia. For more information about the game, make sure to check the official website.