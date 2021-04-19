Update 1.66 has arrived for Apex Legends, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

With the War Games event taking the spotlight in Apex Legends’ previous update and with what is coming up in the future in the likes of new Legends, such as Valkyrie, Respawn Entertainment is for sure hitting the sweet spot of everyone out there who is enjoying the popular Battle Royale right now. In this update 1.66, we have a lot of fixes for various features and certain improvements to the overall gameplay of the game.

Most notably, lobby issues were reported with audio hiccups happening all over the place and players couldn’t hear each other, especially when cross-play was enabled. Numerous Club-related issues were also mentioned, which are now seemingly fixed and numerous skins issues were present. Haute Drop, Gold Standard, Wattson and Rampart to name a few. All of these and more are now fixed and of course you can read the full patch notes right below.

Apex Legends Update 1.66 Patch Notes

Fixed issues with event skins “Haute Drop” and “Gold Standard”

Addressed errors with clicking on Steam friends list

Fixed text chat isues with Steam

Addressed Wattson and Rampart skins related issues.

Fixed game freezing issues.

Several Clubs-related issues addressed

Addressed various audio related issues.

Fixed an audio issue where players cannot hear each other in lobbies on cross-play.

Using an Octane jump pad can prevent a user from jumping.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS and Google Stadia. For more information about the game, make sure to check the official website.