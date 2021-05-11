Update 1.68 has arrived for Apex Legends and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Apex Legends had what was being touted as the game’s biggest update yet recently, known as the Legacy Update. This brought plenty of new content to the game, but this update is more about fixing things. This is kind of a two part update, as there’s the actual update to the game, while some server side changes will be coming later in the day as well. Here’s everything new with Apex Legends update 1.68.

Apex Legends Update 1.68 Patch Notes

10:00 am PT Server + Client Patch

Fixed an error that was preventing players from logging in (‘Array index 1 is out of range”)

Arenas matches will now end if there are no players left on the enemy team

Arenas should now track “time survived” more consistently

Arenas should no longer display the “Apex Legends” screen transition with incorrect textures sometimes

Fixed low detail player models in the lobby. Goodbye derpy blob Legends, you will be missed.

Valkyrie’s passive no longer highlights players that are not alive and/or in spectator mode

Bloodhound will not longer be able to see tracking markers for Valkyrie while she’s using her jet pack. This is a temporary measure done to improve stability — we’ll look to restore this in a future patch

Addressed an error with the Stats page which was triggered by switching bank and forth between Arenas stats and Battle Royale stats

Valkyrie bundle promo image now properly directs players to the in-game store

General stability improvements

Late Afternoon PT Playlist Update

Fixed a rock on Phase Runner that lacked collision detection (no more hiding inside ghost rocks)

Spitfire adjustments: Per bullet damage decreased from 19 > 18 Purple/Gole mag size reduced from 55 > 50

Bocek adjustments: Max charge body shot damage decreased from 70 > 60 Charge up time increased from 0.54 > 0.56 Deadeye’s Tempo charge up time increased from 0.32 > 0.38 Stack size decreased from 16 > 14, inventory slot count decreased from 48 > 28



The patch notes above are split into the actual main patch and the later playlist update changes as well. The majority of the patch itself is with fixes some mostly minor issues that have been in the game, while the latter is more with balancing thanks to a few adjustments, specifically with Spitfire and Bocek.

Apex Legends is available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. For more information regarding this patch, visit the Respawn Twitter page.