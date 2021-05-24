Update 1.69 has arrived for Apex Legends, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Quite some changes came with the update 1.69 in Apex Legends, with highlights being tweaked penalties to Arenas for players who left the game before the match ended, additional loot adjustments and some fixes to Wattson’s fences. The ability wasn’t functioning as it should, and seemingly everything is fixed now. Minor improvements have been made as well to Valkyrie’s kit and the overall XP earned in Arenas. Read about everything mentioned and more, below.

Apex Legends Update 1.69 Patch Notes

Restored slow effect when players run into Wattson’s fences

Valkyrie changes:

• Added a short input delay after using Valkyrie’s ult to prevent players from accidentally activating—then immediately canceling—their ult by accident

• Fixed an exploit that let players record stats in the firing range while using Valkyrie

• Fixed an edge case that allowed her ult to be activated shortly after using a jump pad

• Added a short input delay after using Valkyrie’s ult to prevent players from accidentally activating—then immediately canceling—their ult by accident • Fixed an exploit that let players record stats in the firing range while using Valkyrie • Fixed an edge case that allowed her ult to be activated shortly after using a jump pad Arenas changes:

• Penalties for abandoning games have been added to Arenas. This is similar to the abandon penalty applied in Ranked BR games. You only get the penalty if you were in a full squad when you left (this doesn’t apply if you were partied with the leaver—you’ll still get penalized in that case). This update will activate a warning for players who are about to leave a game in-progress. The associated penalties will follow shortly after.

• Fixed an exploit that allowed users to unlock upgrades without having enough materials to do so

• Hop-up Upgrades for the Bocek bow are now as follows: Level 2: Shattercaos. Level 3: Deadeye’s Tempo.

• Fixed various Arenas bugs and errors

• Penalties for abandoning games have been added to Arenas. This is similar to the abandon penalty applied in Ranked BR games. You only get the penalty if you were in a full squad when you left (this doesn’t apply if you were partied with the leaver—you’ll still get penalized in that case). This update will activate a warning for players who are about to leave a game in-progress. The associated penalties will follow shortly after. • Fixed an exploit that allowed users to unlock upgrades without having enough materials to do so • Hop-up Upgrades for the Bocek bow are now as follows: Level 2: Shattercaos. Level 3: Deadeye’s Tempo. • Fixed various Arenas bugs and errors Loot adjustments:

• Adjusted the logic for loot items being spawned on the ground as opposed to being placed into loot bins. This should cause backpacks to spawn more evenly on the ground as opposed to being spawned almost exclusively in loot bins.

• Slight increase in spawn rates for Level 2 Evo armor. The starter kit changes introduced in Season 9 had caused them to be lowered by more than expected.

• Miscellaneous stability fixes

Late Afternoon PT Playlist Update:

Re-enabling Valkyrie in the firing range

We’re temporarily increasing survival XP earned in Arenas. This is a placeholder fix to offset the fact that the buy phase currently isn’t being taken into account for “survival time.” In a future patch we’ll adjust the survival time calculation to include the buy phase and return the survival XP earn rate to its previous level.

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia. For more information about the game, make sure to check the official website.

- This article was updated on:May 24th, 2021