Apex Legends Update 1.70 Patch Notes

Valkyrie receives her first nerf

May 27th, 2021 by Victor Vellas

Update 1.70 has arrived for Apex Legends, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

It wasn’t long before the newest Legend in Apex Legends receives some small nerf to her kit. We are talking about Valkyrie of course, and within the Update 1.70, see see her jetpack passive getting tweaked, in order to stop players from abusing a certain action. By holding down her tactical while hovering, you could hover for longer periods of time, as fuel consumption was only at 10% of the normal usage. For this reason, Respawn decided it was too big of an advantage to have, therefore increased the general fuel consumption. Alongside this nerf, minor fixes and improvements were also made for the Switch version, and a couple of other touches in Arenas and stability issues.

  • Switch fixes:
    • Fixed an issue with Switch users being kicked from the game due to system clock manipulation. Sorry Animal Crossing time travelers! Go get your bells.
    • Added a missing confirmation message after purchasing the Bloodhound x Lifeline edition
  • Valkyrie adjustment:
    • Hovering while using Valk’s tactical now consumes the same amount of fuel compared to hovering while not using her tactical. This is a balance change meant to address Valkyrie players staying out of the fight for extended periods of time in late-game circles.
  • Arenas:
    • Fixed the “Wins X rounds in Arenas” Challenges not tracking wins correctly
  • Other:
    • Fixed a flickering issue caused by Legends with light effects in the lobby.
    • Miscellaneous stability fixes

Apex Legends is available on PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia. For more information about the game, make sure to check the official website.

 

